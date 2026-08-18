49ers Sign DL Evan Anderson to a One-Year Deal; Waive/Injured DL Titus Leo

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed DL Evan Anderson to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived/injured DL Titus Leo.
Anderson (6-3, 326) originally entered the NFL after signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2024. Throughout his two-year NFL career with the 49ers (2024-25), he has appeared in 12 games (one start) and registered 24 tackles, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2025, he spent time on San Francisco's practice squad before being waived by the team on July 26, 2026.
A 24-year-old native of Orlando, FL, Anderson attended Florida Atlantic University for four seasons (2020-23) where he appeared in 39 games and registered 145 tackles, 20.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two passes defensed and earned Third-Team All-AAC honors in 2023.
Leo (6-3, 245) originally signed with the team on August 2, 2026.