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49ers Promote WR Hodge to Active Roster; Sign TE Stoll; Place TE Tonges on Injured Reserve

Sep 16, 2026 at 11:02 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have promoted WR KhaDarel Hodge to the active roster and signed TE Jack Stoll to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed TE Jake Tonges on the Injured Reserve List.

Hodge (6-2, 210) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent on July 24, 2018. Throughout his eight-year NFL career with the Rams (2018), Cleveland Browns (2019-20), Detroit Lions (2021), Atlanta Falcons (2022-25) and San Francisco 49ers (2026), he has appeared in 119 games (10 starts) and registered 67 receptions for 1,026 yards (15.3 average) and two touchdowns. He has also appeared in four postseason contests. In 2026, Hodge signed to the 49ers practice squad on August 31 and appeared in the team's Week One game against the Los Angeles Rams.

A 31-year-old native of Mendenhal, MS, Hodge attended Prairie View A&M University for three seasons (2015-17) where he appeared in 30 games and registered 104 receptions for 1,797 yards (17.3 average) and 21 touchdowns after transferring from Hinds Community College (MS).

Stoll (6-4, 245) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent on May 14, 2021. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Eagles (2021-24), New York Giants (2024), Miami Dolphins (2024), New Orleans Saints (2025) and Cleveland Browns (2026), he has appeared in 76 games (32 starts) and totaled 28 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown. He has also appeared in five postseason contests (two starts) and registered one reception for five yards. In 2025, Stoll appeared in 15 games (four starts) and tallied six receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown with New Orleans. He signed with the Browns on March 13, 2026, before being waived by the team on August 28.

A 28-year-old native of Lone Tree, CO, Stoll attended the University of Nebraska for five seasons (2016-20) where he appeared in 43 games (26 starts) and registered 61 receptions for 657 yards and six touchdowns.

Tonges (6-4, 240) appeared in the team's Week One game against the Los Angeles Rams.

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