49ers Announce Trade for LB Deion Jones

Jones (6-1, 222) was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his 10-year career with the Falcons (2016-22), Cleveland Browns (2022-23), Carolina Panthers (2023), Buffalo Bills (2024), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2024-25) and New Orleans Saints (2026), he has appeared in 128 games (91 starts) and registered 746 tackles, 53 passes defensed, 50.0 tackles for loss, 13 interceptions, 12.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He has also appeared in six postseason contests (five starts) and registered 35 tackles, five passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. In 2025, Jones appeared in 17 games and totaled 17 tackles with the Buccaneers. He later signed with the Saints on August 7, 2026.