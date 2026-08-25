49ers Announce Trade for LB Deion Jones

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have acquired LB Deion Jones from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for RB Zamir White.
Jones (6-1, 222) was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his 10-year career with the Falcons (2016-22), Cleveland Browns (2022-23), Carolina Panthers (2023), Buffalo Bills (2024), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2024-25) and New Orleans Saints (2026), he has appeared in 128 games (91 starts) and registered 746 tackles, 53 passes defensed, 50.0 tackles for loss, 13 interceptions, 12.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He has also appeared in six postseason contests (five starts) and registered 35 tackles, five passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. In 2025, Jones appeared in 17 games and totaled 17 tackles with the Buccaneers. He later signed with the Saints on August 7, 2026.
A 31-year-old native of New Orleans, LA, Jones attended Louisiana State University for four years (2012-15) where he appeared in 51 games (12 starts) and registered 165 tackles, 21.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, four passes defensed, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
White (5-11, 227) originally signed with the team on August 12, 2026.