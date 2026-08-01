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49ers Sign WR Samuel Sr. to One-Year Deal; Place WR Pearsall on Injured Reserve

Published: Aug 01, 2026 at 09:44 AM Updated: Aug 01, 2026 at 09:44 AM

Samuel Sr. (6-0, 215) was originally drafted by the 49ers in the second round (36th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the 49ers (2019-24) and Washington Commanders (2025), he has appeared in 97 games (85 starts) and registered 406 receptions for 5,519 yards and 27 touchdowns through the air to go along with 219 carries for 1,218 yards and 21 touchdowns, earning Associated Press First-Team All Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2021. He has also started in 12 postseason contests and totaled 46 receptions for 638 yards and two touchdowns while adding 52 carries for 288 yards and one touchdown. In 2025, Samuel Sr. appeared in 16 games (12 starts) and registered 72 receptions for 727 yards and five touchdowns through the air to go along with 17 carries for 75 yards and one touchdown on the ground with the Commanders.

A 30-year-old native of Inman, SC, Samuel Sr. attended University of South Carolina where he appeared in 30 games (27 starts) and registered 148 receptions for 2,076 yards and 16 touchdowns and added 25 carries for 154 yards and seven touchdowns. He earned First-Team All-SEC honors in 2018.

Pearsall (6-1, 189) started in nine games with the team and registered 36 receptions for 528 yards in the 2025 season.

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