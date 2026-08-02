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49ers Sign RB Khalil Herbert and DL Titus Leo One-Year Deals; More Moves

Aug 02, 2026 at 01:25 PM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed RB Khalil Herbert and DL Titus Leo to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived CB Eli Apple and waived/injured DL Mikail Kamara.

Herbert (5-9, 212) was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round (217th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Bears (2021-24), Cincinnati Bengals (2024) and New York Jets (2025), he has appeared in 63 games (13 starts) and registered 416 carries for 1,957 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with 54 receptions for 316 yards and two touchdowns. In 2025, Herbert appeared in seven games with the Jets and totaled 16 carries for 52 yards and one reception for four yards.

A 28-year-old native of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Herbert attended the University of Kansas (2016-19) and Virginia Tech (2020) where he appeared in 46 games (22 starts) and registered 474 carries for 2,917 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground while adding 33 receptions for 293 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Leo (6-3, 245) was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round (211th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Throughout his three-year NFL career with the Colts (2023-24), New England Patriots (2025), Tennessee Titans (2025), Cleveland Browns (2025) and Philadelphia Eagles (2025), he has appeared in four games and registered one tackle and one pass defensed. In 2025, Leo signed to the Eagles practice squad on October 15, before he was released by the team on December 30.

A 26-year-old native of Sheepshead Bay, NY, Leo attended Wagner University (2018-22) where he appeared in 38 games (32 starts) and registered 234 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, four passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

Apple (6-1, 203) signed a Reserve/Future contract with the team on January 20, 2026.

Kamara (6-1, 265) originally signed to the team as an undrafted rookie free agent on April 26, 2026.

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