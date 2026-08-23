49ers Sign TE Dinkins To Three-Year Deal; Waived/Injured DL Thomas

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have re-signed TE Khalil Dinkins to a three-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived/injured DL Xavier Thomas.
Dinkins (6-4, 252) originally entered the NFL after signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent on April 26, 2026. He was placed on San Francisco's Active/Non-Football Injury List on July 18, 2026, before being waived/non-football injury by the team on July 25.
A 24-year-old native of Wexford, PA, Dinkins attended Penn State University for five seasons (2021-25) where he appeared in 49 games (22 starts) and registered 37 receptions for 399 yards and seven touchdowns.
Thomas (6-2, 250) originally signed with the team on August 12, 2026.