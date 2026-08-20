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49ers Sign RB Khalil Herbert to a One-Year Deal; Place RB Patrick Taylor Jr. on Injured Reserve

Aug 20, 2026 at 01:40 PM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed RB Khalil Herbert to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed RB Patrick Taylor Jr. on the Injured Reserve list.

Herbert (5-9, 212) was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round (217th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Bears (2021-24), Cincinnati Bengals (2024) and New York Jets (2025), he has appeared in 63 games (13 starts) and registered 416 carries for 1,957 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with 54 receptions for 316 yards and two touchdowns. In 2025, Herbert appeared in seven games with the Jets and totaled 16 carries for 52 yards and one reception for four yards. He signed with the 49ers on August 2, 2026, and was later released by the team on August 17.

A 28-year-old native of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Herbert attended the University of Kansas (2016-19) and Virginia Tech (2020) where he appeared in 46 games (22 starts) and registered 474 carries for 2,917 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground while adding 33 receptions for 293 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Taylor Jr. (6-2, 217) originally signed with the team on March 24, 2026.

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