49ers Sign RB Khalil Herbert to a One-Year Deal; Place RB Patrick Taylor Jr. on Injured Reserve

Herbert (5-9, 212) was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round (217th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Bears (2021-24), Cincinnati Bengals (2024) and New York Jets (2025), he has appeared in 63 games (13 starts) and registered 416 carries for 1,957 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with 54 receptions for 316 yards and two touchdowns. In 2025, Herbert appeared in seven games with the Jets and totaled 16 carries for 52 yards and one reception for four yards. He signed with the 49ers on August 2, 2026, and was later released by the team on August 17.