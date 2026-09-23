49ers Sign DL Naquan Jones, Add WR Brandin Cooks to the Practice Squad; More Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed DL Naquan Jones to a one-year deal and signed WR Brandin Cooks and DL Viliami Fehoko Jr. to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team released CB Jakob Robinson from the team's practice squad and placed DL C.J. West on the Injured Reserve List.

Jones (6-3, 313) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2021. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Titans (2021-23), Arizona Cardinals (2023-24), Miami Dolphins (2024), Los Angeles Chargers (2025), Houston Texans (2025-26) and Minnesota Vikings (2026), he has appeared in 60 games (eight starts) and registered 102 tackles, 6.5 sacks and five passes defensed. He has also appeared in three postseason contests (one start) and registered seven tackles and 0.5 sack. In 2026, Jones was waived by the Texans on August 30 and signed to the Vikings practice squad on September 1.

A 28-year-old native of Evanston, IL, Jones attended Michigan State University for five seasons (2016-20) where he appeared in 46 games (five starts) and totaled 78 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Cooks (5-10, 189) was originally drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the first round (20th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his 12-year NFL career with the Saints (2014-16, 2025), New England Patriots (2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018-19), Houston Texans (2020-22), Dallas Cowboys (2023-24) and Buffalo Bills (2025), he has appeared 173 games (149 starts) and registered 734 receptions for 9,811 yards and 60 touchdowns through the air and added 58 carries for 341 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He also appeared in nine postseason contests (eight starts) and totaled 40 receptions for 572 yards and three carries for 12 yards.

A 32-year-old native of Stockton, CA, Cooks attended Oregon State University for three seasons (2011-13) where he appeared in 38 games (29 starts) and registered 226 receptions for 3,272 yards and 24 touchdowns to go along with 61 carries for 340 yards and two touchdowns. As a junior in 2013, he earned First-Team All-American honors.

Fehoko Jr. (6-4, 267) was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round (129th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Throughout his two-year NFL career, he has spent time with the Cowboys (2023-24), Washington Commanders (2025), Indianapolis Colts (2025-26) and San Francisco 49ers (2026). In 2026, Fehoko Jr. was waived by the Colts on April 30, signed to the 49ers on August 24 and later waived by the team on August 30.

A 26-year-old native of Mountain View, CA, Fehoko Jr. attended San Jose State University for five seasons (2018-22) where he appeared in 48 games and registered 191 tackles, 46.0 tackles for loss, 23.0 sacks, 14 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Robinson (5-10, 181) originally signed to the team's practice squad on August 31, 2026.