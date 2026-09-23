 Skip to main content
Advertising

49ers Sign DL Naquan Jones, Add WR Brandin Cooks to the Practice Squad; More Roster Moves

Sep 23, 2026 at 12:15 PM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed DL Naquan Jones to a one-year deal and signed WR Brandin Cooks and DL Viliami Fehoko Jr. to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team released CB Jakob Robinson from the team's practice squad and placed DL C.J. West on the Injured Reserve List.

Jones (6-3, 313) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2021. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Titans (2021-23), Arizona Cardinals (2023-24), Miami Dolphins (2024), Los Angeles Chargers (2025), Houston Texans (2025-26) and Minnesota Vikings (2026), he has appeared in 60 games (eight starts) and registered 102 tackles, 6.5 sacks and five passes defensed. He has also appeared in three postseason contests (one start) and registered seven tackles and 0.5 sack. In 2026, Jones was waived by the Texans on August 30 and signed to the Vikings practice squad on September 1.

A 28-year-old native of Evanston, IL, Jones attended Michigan State University for five seasons (2016-20) where he appeared in 46 games (five starts) and totaled 78 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Cooks (5-10, 189) was originally drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the first round (20th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his 12-year NFL career with the Saints (2014-16, 2025), New England Patriots (2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018-19), Houston Texans (2020-22), Dallas Cowboys (2023-24) and Buffalo Bills (2025), he has appeared 173 games (149 starts) and registered 734 receptions for 9,811 yards and 60 touchdowns through the air and added 58 carries for 341 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He also appeared in nine postseason contests (eight starts) and totaled 40 receptions for 572 yards and three carries for 12 yards.

A 32-year-old native of Stockton, CA, Cooks attended Oregon State University for three seasons (2011-13) where he appeared in 38 games (29 starts) and registered 226 receptions for 3,272 yards and 24 touchdowns to go along with 61 carries for 340 yards and two touchdowns. As a junior in 2013, he earned First-Team All-American honors.

Fehoko Jr. (6-4, 267) was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round (129th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Throughout his two-year NFL career, he has spent time with the Cowboys (2023-24), Washington Commanders (2025), Indianapolis Colts (2025-26) and San Francisco 49ers (2026). In 2026, Fehoko Jr. was waived by the Colts on April 30, signed to the 49ers on August 24 and later waived by the team on August 30.

A 26-year-old native of Mountain View, CA, Fehoko Jr. attended San Jose State University for five seasons (2018-22) where he appeared in 48 games and registered 191 tackles, 46.0 tackles for loss, 23.0 sacks, 14 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Robinson (5-10, 181) originally signed to the team's practice squad on August 31, 2026.

West (6-1, 316) started in two games this season with the team and registered five tackles.

Related Content

news

49ers Promote DL Ogbo Okoronkwo, Place WR De'Zhaun Stribling on the Injured Reserve List

The San Francisco 49ers have promoted DL Ogbo Okoronkwo to the active roster. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed WR De'Zhaun Stribling on the Injured Reserve List.

news

49ers Promote WR Hodge to Active Roster; Sign TE Stoll; Place TE Tonges on Injured Reserve

The 49ers announced they have promoted WR KhaDarel Hodge to Active Roster, sign TE Jack Stoll to the team's practice squad, and placed TE Jake Tonges on the Injured Reserve List.

news

49ers Promote TE Brayden Willis to Active Roster; Sign DL McKinnley Jackson

The 49ers announced they have promoted TE Brayden Willis to the active roster, signed DL McKinnley Jackson to the team's practice squad.

news

The 49ers Made Several Moves Ahead of #SFvsLAR

The 49ers placed DL Alfred Collins on the Injured Reserve List and activated two players from the practice squad

news

49ers Promote LS Jon Weeks to Active Roster; Waive TE Brayden Willis

The 49ers announced they have promoted LS Jon Weeks to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived TE Brayden Willis.

news

49ers Sign DL Kareem to One-Year Deal; Place DL Okuayinonu on Injured Reserve

The 49ers have signed DL Khalid Kareem to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, placed DL Sam Okuayinonu on Injured Reserve List.

news

49ers Have Signed 4 Players to the Practice Squad

The 49ers announced they have signed the following four players to the team's practice squad

news

49ers Sign S Ashtyn Davis to One-Year Deal; Place CB Nate Hobbs on the Injured Reserve List.

The 49ers announced they have re-signed S Ashtyn Davis and P Corliss Waitman to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed CB Nate Hobbs and LB Nick Martin on the Injured Reserve List.

news

49ers Announce Trade for OL Jarrett Patterson

The 49ers have acquired OL Jarrett Patterson from the Houston Texans in exchange for the team's 2027 seventh-round pick.

news

49ers Announce Moves for Initial 53-Man Roster

The 49ers have waived 19 players, released 14 players, and added four players to the Injured Reserve list.

news

49ers Sign DL Joyner to One-Year Deal, Place DL Dimukeje on Injured Reserve

The 49ers announced they have signed DL Jah Joyner to a one-year deal and placed DL Victor Dimukeje on the Injured Reserve List.

Advertising