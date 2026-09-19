49ers Promote DL Ogbo Okoronkwo, Place WR De'Zhaun Stribling on the Injured Reserve List

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have promoted DL Ogbo Okoronkwo to the active roster. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed WR De'Zhaun Stribling on the Injured Reserve List.

Okoronkwo (6-2, 253) was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round (160th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year NFL career with the Rams (2019-21), Houston Texans (2022), Cleveland Browns (2023-24), Philadelphia Eagles (2025) and 49ers (2026), he has appeared in 82 games (13 starts) and registered 127 tackles, 17.0 sacks, four passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He has also appeared in seven postseason contests where he tallied four tackles and one pass defensed. In 2026, he signed to the 49ers practice squad on August 31 and appeared in the team's Week One game against the Los Angeles Rams.