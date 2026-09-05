49ers Promote LS Jon Weeks to Active Roster; Waive TE Brayden Willis

Weeks (5-10, 242) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent on April 28, 2010. Throughout his 16-year career (2010-25) with the Texans (2010-24) and 49ers (2025), Weeks has appeared in 261 games and registered 42 special teams tackles and one special teams fumble recovery. He has also appeared in 16 postseason contests and registered one special teams tackle. After signing with San Francisco as a free agent in 2025, Weeks appeared in all 17 games with the 49ers where he registered two special teams tackles and was named to the second Pro Bowl of his career (2016 & 2026). He also appeared in both postseason contests with the team. Weeks was released by the team on August 30, 2026 before signing to the practice squad on August 31.