49ers Sign DL Fehoko Jr. to One-Year Deal; Release TE Deguara

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed DL Viliami Fehoko Jr. to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team released TE Josiah Deguara.
Fehoko Jr. (6-4, 267) was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round (129th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Throughout his two-year NFL career, he has spent time on the Cowboys (2023-24), Washington Commanders (2025) and Indianapolis Colts (2025-26) practice squads. In 2025, he spent time on the Colts practice squad before being waived by the team on April 30, 2026.
A 26-year-old native of Mountain View, CA, Fehoko Jr. attended San Jose State University for five seasons (2018-22) where he appeared in 48 games and registered 191 tackles, 46.0 tackles for loss, 23.0 sacks, 14 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Deguara (6-2, 240) originally signed with the team on July 31, 2026.