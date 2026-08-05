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49ers Sign WR KhaDarel Hodge, DL Ogbo Okoronkwo to One-Year Deals, More Roster Moves

Aug 05, 2026 at 09:59 AM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed WR KhaDarel Hodge and DL Ogbo Okoronkwo to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived DL Kevin Givens and DL Cameron Sample.

Hodge (6-2, 210) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent on July 24, 2018. Throughout his eight-year NFL career with the Rams (2018), Cleveland Browns (2019-20), Detroit Lions (2021) and Atlanta Falcons (2022-25), he has appeared in 118 games (10 starts) and registered 67 receptions for 1,026 yards (15.3 average) and two touchdowns. He has also appeared in four postseason contests. In 2025, Hodge appeared in 12 games (one start) with the Falcons and recorded three receptions for 31 yards (10.3 average).

A 31-year-old native of Mendenhal, MS, Hodge attended Prairie View A&M University for three seasons (2015-17) where he appeared in 30 games and registered 104 receptions for 1,797 yards (17.3 average) and 21 touchdowns after transferring from Hinds Community College (MS).

Okoronkwo (6-2, 253) was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round (160th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year NFL career with the Rams (2019-21), Houston Texans (2022), Cleveland Browns (2023-24) and Philadelphia Eagles (2025), he has appeared in 81 games (13 starts) and registered 127 tackles, 17.0 sacks, four passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He has also appeared in seven postseason contests where he tallied four tackles and one pass defensed. In 2025, Okoronkwo appeared in one game with the Eagles.

A 31-year-old native of Gainesville, FL, Okoronkwo attended the University of Oklahoma for four seasons (2014-17) where he appeared in 46 games (27 starts) and registered 164 tackles, 21.0 sacks and five forced fumbles. As a junior in 2016, he earned Second-Team All-Big-12 Honors.

Givens (6-1, 285) originally signed with the team on July 26, 2026.

Sample (6-3, 272) originally signed with the team on April 13, 2026.

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