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49ers Announce Moves for Initial 53-Man Roster

Aug 30, 2026 at 03:50 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves:

The following players have been released:

Pos.          Name

CB            Eli Apple

DL             Quinton Bell

S               Ashtyn Davis

RB            Khalil Herbert

WR           KhaDarel Hodge

WR           Trenton Irwin

LB             Deion Jones

OL             Robert Jones

OL             Doug Kramer Jr.

DL             Ogbo Okoronkwo

OL             Brandon Parker

WR           Malik Turner

P               Corliss Waitman

LS             Jon Weeks

The following players have been waived:

Pos.          Name

OL             Isaac Alarcon

DL             Evan Anderson

TE             Khalil Dinkins

DL             Bryson Eason

DL             Viliami Fehoko Jr.

LB             Jalen Graham

WR           Wesley Grimes

DL             Jah Joyner

CB            Darrell Luter Jr.

QB            Adrian Martinez

RB            Sincere McCormick

S               Patrick McMorris

OL             Drake Nugent

WR           Will Pauling

CB            Jakob Robinson

TE             Hayden Rucci

S               Jalen Stroman

DL             Sebastian Valdez

LB             Larry Worth III

The following players have been placed on the Injured Reserve List:

Pos.          Name

WR           Christian Kirk*

OL             Austen Pleasants*

OL             Brett Toth

OL             Nick Zakelj

* Designated For Return

The following players have been placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List:

Pos.          Name

RB            Isaac Guerendo

DL             Mykel Williams

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