49ers Announce Moves for Initial 53-Man Roster

The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves:
The following players have been released:
Pos. Name
CB Eli Apple
DL Quinton Bell
S Ashtyn Davis
RB Khalil Herbert
WR KhaDarel Hodge
WR Trenton Irwin
LB Deion Jones
OL Robert Jones
OL Doug Kramer Jr.
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
OL Brandon Parker
WR Malik Turner
P Corliss Waitman
LS Jon Weeks
The following players have been waived:
Pos. Name
OL Isaac Alarcon
DL Evan Anderson
TE Khalil Dinkins
DL Bryson Eason
DL Viliami Fehoko Jr.
LB Jalen Graham
WR Wesley Grimes
DL Jah Joyner
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
QB Adrian Martinez
RB Sincere McCormick
S Patrick McMorris
OL Drake Nugent
WR Will Pauling
CB Jakob Robinson
TE Hayden Rucci
S Jalen Stroman
DL Sebastian Valdez
LB Larry Worth III
The following players have been placed on the Injured Reserve List:
Pos. Name
WR Christian Kirk*
OL Austen Pleasants*
OL Brett Toth
OL Nick Zakelj
* Designated For Return
The following players have been placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List:
Pos. Name
RB Isaac Guerendo
DL Mykel Williams