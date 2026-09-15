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49ers Promote TE Brayden Willis to Active Roster; Sign DL McKinnley Jackson

Sep 15, 2026 at 11:00 AM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have promoted TE Brayden Willis to the active roster and signed DL McKinnley Jackson to the team's practice squad.

Willis (6-4, 240) was originally drafted by the 49ers in the seventh round (247th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Throughout his three-year NFL career with the 49ers (2023-25), he has appeared in 23 regular season games and recorded nine special teams tackles. He has also appeared in four postseason contests where he recorded one special teams tackle. In 2025, Willis spent time on the team's practice squad and appeared in six games, registering six tackles on special teams. He most recently signed to the team's practice squad on September 7, 2026.

A 26-year-old native of Arlington, TX, Willis attended the University of Oklahoma for five seasons (2018-22) where he appeared in 58 games (25 starts) and totaled 75 receptions for 998 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Jackson (6-2, 330) was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round (97th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft. Throughout his two-year NFL career with the Bengals (2024-25), he has appeared in 22 games (one start) and registered 22 tackles, 1.0 sack and one forced fumble. In 2025, Jackson appeared in nine games with the Bengals and totaled seven tackles.

A 24-year-old native of Lucedale, MS, Jackson attended Texas A&M University for four seasons (2020-23) where he appeared in 40 games (24 starts) and registered 91 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

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