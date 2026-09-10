The 49ers Made Several Moves Ahead of #SFvsLAR

The following player has been placed on the Injured Reserve List:
DL Alfred Collins
The following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):
WR KhaDarel Hodge
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
The following player has been placed on the Injured Reserve List:
DL Alfred Collins
The following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):
WR KhaDarel Hodge
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
The 49ers announced they have promoted LS Jon Weeks to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived TE Brayden Willis.
The 49ers have signed DL Khalid Kareem to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, placed DL Sam Okuayinonu on Injured Reserve List.
The 49ers announced they have signed the following four players to the team's practice squad
The 49ers announced they have re-signed S Ashtyn Davis and P Corliss Waitman to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed CB Nate Hobbs and LB Nick Martin on the Injured Reserve List.
The 49ers have acquired OL Jarrett Patterson from the Houston Texans in exchange for the team's 2027 seventh-round pick.
The 49ers have waived 19 players, released 14 players, and added four players to the Injured Reserve list.
The 49ers announced they have signed DL Jah Joyner to a one-year deal and placed DL Victor Dimukeje on the Injured Reserve List.
The 49ers announced they have acquired LB Deion Jones from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for RB Zamir White.
The 49ers have signed DL Viliami Fehoko Jr. to a one-year deal and released TE Josiah Deguara.
The 49ers have re-signed TE Khalil Dinkins to a three-year deal and waived/injured DL Xavier Thomas.