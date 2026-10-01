49ers Sign WR Dante Pettis to Practice Squad

Pettis (6-1, 195) was originally drafted by the San Franisco 49ers in the second round (44th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the 49ers (2018-20), New York Giants (2020-21), Chicago Bears (2022), New Orleans Saints (2024-25) and Buffalo Bills (2026), he has appeared in 66 games (19 starts) and registered 92 receptions for 1,231 yards and 13 touchdowns through the air to go along with three carries for 35 yards on the ground. In 2026, Pettis signed with the Bills on July 31, before being waived by the team on August 29.