Samuel Sr. Records His Longest-Career TD and a Rare Stat Line; Stats and Facts from #AZvsSF

Team Highlights
- The San Francisco 49ers have improved to 39-31 all-time against the Arizona Cardinals, including a 22-15 record at home.
- The 49ers have won seven of the previous 10 matchups against the Cardinals, including four of the last five matchups at home.
- The 49ers have started the season 3-0 for the fourth time since 2019 (2019, 2023, and 2025) and for the first time in consecutive seasons since the 1989-90 seasons.
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 10-9 against the Cardinals and 30-26 against the NFC West as head coach of the 49ers.
- Today's game marks head coach Kyle Shanahan's 166th game as head coach of the 49ers (regular season and postseason). He ties HOF head coach Bill Walsh for the most games coached in franchise history.
Offensive Highlights
- The 49ers offense allowed 0.0 sacks for the third-consecutive game [0.0 sacks allowed at Los Angeles (9/10/26) in Melbourne, 0.0 sacks allowed vs. Miami (9/20/26)], marking the most consecutive games the unit has not allowed a sack to begin a season in franchise history since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.
- With 0.0 sacks allowed through the first three games of the season, the 49ers became the first team to start a season with three-consecutive games allowing 0.0 sacks since the Cincinnati Bengals in 2014 [0.0 sacks allowed at Baltimore (9/7/14), 0.0 sacks vs. Atlanta (9/14/14), and 0.0 sacks allowed vs. Tennessee (9/21/14)], according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
- It also marks the first time the team has gone any stretch of three-consecutive games without allowing a sack since the 1979 season [0.0 sacks allowed vs. Atlanta (10/21/79), 0.0 sacks allowed vs. Chicago (10/28/79), and 0.0 sacks allowed at Oakland (11/4/79)], according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
- QB Brock Purdy completed 15 of his 27 passing attempts for a season-high 297 yards and four touchdowns, including a career-long 82-yard touchdown pass, with a passer rating of 133.8 and two carries for 34 yards on the ground. His four passing touchdowns mark a season high and give him nine this season and 93 in his career.
- With four touchdown passes on the day, Purdy registered his second game this season with three-or-more touchdown passes [three touchdown passes at Los Angeles (9/10/26)] and the 15th such game of his career, which surpasses former QB Jeff Garcia for the fifth-most games with three-or-more touchdown passes in franchise history.
- Purdy's four touchdown passes on the day marked the most he has thrown in a game since throwing five touchdown passes at Indiana (12/22/25).
- With three touchdown passes at Los Angeles (9/10/26), two touchdown passes vs. Miami, (9/20/26) and four touchdown passes on the day, Purdy has registered nine touchdown passes through the first three weeks of the season. His nine touchdown passes surpass former QB Frankie Albert (eight touchdown passes in 1948) and HOF QB Steve Young (eight touchdown passes in 1995) for the most touchdown passes through the first three weeks of a season in franchise history.
- RB Christian McCaffrey registered 15 carries for a season-high 75 yds. and one touchdown on the ground to go along with four receptions for 41 yards through the air. His rushing touchdown marked his third of the season and 65 in his career.
- With two rushing touchdowns last week vs. Miami (9/20/26) and one rushing touchdown on the day, McCaffrey has registered one-or-more rushing touchdowns in back-to-back games for the seventh time in his career and the first time since doing so in the 2025 season [one rushing touchdown at Tampa Bay (10/12/25), two rushing touchdowns vs. Atlanta (10/19/25)].
- With 116 yards from scrimmage, McCaffrey registered his 70th career game with 100-or-more yards from scrimmage and his 33rd such game as a member of the 49ers. His 70 games with 100-or-more yards from scrimmage are tied for the most among active NFL RBs (RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore – 70).
- Of those 70 games with 100-or-more yards from scrimmage, 33 have been with the 49ers. His 33 such games are the fourth-most by any player in franchise history (WR Jerry Rice – 70; RB Frank Gore – 66, and RB Roger Craig – 50).
- TE George Kittle caught six passes for a team-high 82 yards and two touchdowns on the day. His two touchdown receptions marked his third of the season and 55 in his career.
- Kittle's 55 career touchdown receptions tie him with former TE Vernon Davis for the fourth-most touchdown receptions in franchise history.
- With one touchdown reception last week vs. Miami (9/20/26) and two touchdown receptions on the day, Kittle has registered back-to-back games with one-or-more touchdown receptions for the seventh time in his career and for the first time since doing so in the 2025 season [one touchdown reception vs. Tennessee (9/20/26), one touchdown reception at Indiana (12/22/25)].
- With two touchdown receptions on the day, Kittle has registered two-or-more touchdown receptions in a game for the ninth time in his career and for the first time since registering two touchdown receptions at Arizona (11/16/25).
- WR Deebo Samuel Sr. registered an 80-yard touchdown on the day, giving him two receiving touchdowns on the season and 29 in his career.
- Samuel Sr.'s 80-yard receiving touchdown marked the longest touchdown of his career. It also marked the longest receiving touchdown by a 49ers player since TE George Kittle caught an 85-yard touchdown reception vs. Denver (12/9/18).
- Samuel Sr.'s 80-yard receiving touchdown also marked the longest touchdown by the 49ers since former RB Raheem Mostert registered an 80-yard rushing touchdown vs. the Jets in New York (9/20/20).
- With zero receptions and 80 receiving yards, Samuel Sr. registered the most receiving yards in a game without a reception in NFL history.
- WR Mike Evans caught three passes for 34 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown reception on the day. His touchdown reception marked his second of the season and gives him 110 in his career.
- With one touchdown reception on the day, Evans became the eighth WR in NFL history to record at least 110 touchdown receptions in his career.
- WR Jordan Watkins registered two receptions for a career-high 60 yards, including a career-long 34-yard reception.
Defensive Highlights
- DL Ogbo Okoronkwo registered one tackle and 1.0 sack of Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett on the day. His sack marked his first of the season and 18.0 in his career.
- His sack of Brissett also marked his first since the 2024 season as a member of the Cleveland Browns [1.0 sack at New Orleans (11/17/24)].
- DL Keion White registered three tackles and 1.0 sack of Brissett on the day. His sack gives him a team-high 2.0 this season and 9.5 in his career.
- With 1.0 sack last week vs. Miami (9/20/26) and 1.0 sack on the day, White has registered 1.0-or-more sacks in back-to-back games for the second time in his career and for the first time since 2024 when he was a member of the New England Patriots [2.5 sacks at Cincinnati (9/8/24), 1.5 sacks vs. Seattle (9/15/24)].
- LB Fred Warner registered a career-high 17 tackles on the day.
- Warner's 17 tackles on the day are the most by a 49ers player since former LB Chris Borland tallied 17 tackles at New Orleans (11/9/14).
- CB Renardo Green registered a career-high 13 tackles on the day.
Special Teams Highlights
- K Eddy Piñeiro converted on his lone field goal attempt (57), marking the second-longest field goal made of his career [59-yard field goal made vs. the Rams in Los Angeles (10/2/25)].
- Piñeiro's 57-yard field goal made marked his eighth field goal made from 50-or-more yards as a member of the 49ers. His eight field goals made from 50-or-more yards are the fifth-most by a player in franchise history.
- Piñeiro has converted on eight of his 10 field goal attempts from 50-or-more yards as a member of the 49ers. His 80.0 field goal percentage from 50-or-more yards is the highest in franchise history (minimum of five attempts).
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium.