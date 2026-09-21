Christian McCaffrey Reaches 100 Career Touchdowns; Stats and Facts from #MIAvsSF

Team Highlights
- The San Francisco 49ers have improved to 8-9 all-time against the Miami Dolphins, including a 5-4 record at home.
- The 49ers have won five of the previous 10 matchups against the Dolphins, including three of the last five matchups at home.
- The 49ers have begun the season 2-0 for the fifth time since the 2019 season (2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025) and have done so in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1995-96 seasons.
- San Francisco has won their home opener for the fifth-consecutive season and for the seventh time since 2017.
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 2-2 against the Dolphins and 6-4 against the AFC East as head coach of the 49ers.
- With a 27-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Los Angeles Rams and a 35-13 victory on the day, the 49ers have opened the season with consecutive victories of 20-or-more points for the first time in franchise history.
Offensive Highlights
- The 49ers offense recorded a touchdown on each of their first five possessions of the Week 2 game, marking the first time the team has scored a touchdown on five-consecutive possessions to begin a game since at least 1981, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
- The unit also averaged 7.8 yards per play on the day, marking the team's highest yards per play average since the 2024 season [7.9 yards per play Week 17 vs. Detroit (12/30/24)].
- The 49ers offense has registered 761 total net yards through the first two weeks of the season, marking the most total net yards for the team through the first two weeks of the season since 2024 (797 total net yards) and the fifth-most since 2000.
- The unit has also allowed 0.0 sacks through the first two games of the season, marking the first time that the 49ers offense has allowed 0.0 sacks in consecutive games since the 2018 season [0.0 sacks allowed vs. the Oakland Raiders (11/1/18) and 0.0 sacks allowed vs. the New York Giants (11/12/18)]. It also marks the first time that the team has allowed 0.0 sacks in the first two weeks of the season since sacks became an official statistic in 1982, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
- QB Brock Purdy completed 20 of his 22 passing attempts for 287 yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating of 149.1 and added three carries for a team-high 30 yards and one touchdown on the ground. His two passing touchdowns give him five this season and 89 in his career, while his rushing touchdown marked his first of the season and the 12th of his career.
- Purdy registered a 90.9% completion percentage on the day, marking the second-highest completion percentage of his career [95.2% vs. Arizona (10/1/23)] and the second-highest single-game completion percentage in franchise history (minimum 20 attempts). Purdy now owns each of the top two single-game completion percentages in franchise history.
- With a 90.9% completion percentage, 287 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown on the day, Purdy became the first player in NFL history to register a completion percentage of 90%-or-higher, throw for 285-or-more yards, two-or-more passing touchdowns, and register one-or-more rushing touchdowns in a single game.
- Today's game marked the second time in Purdy's career that he registered at least 250 passing yards and a completion percentage of at least 90.0% [283 passing yards with a 95.2% completion percentage vs. Arizona (10/1/23)]. He joins former NFL QB Derek Carr (two games) as the only two players in NFL history to have multiple games with 250-or-more passing yards and a completion percentage of 90.0%-or-higher.
- With two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown on the day, Purdy registered the fourth game of his career with at least two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown and his first since doing so in the 2025 season [three passing touchdowns & one rushing touchdown vs. Chicago (12/28/25)].
- With a passer rating of 149.1, Purdy registered the 13th game of his career with a passer rating of at least 130.0, surpassing former NFL QB Russell Wilson for the most games with a passer rating of 130.0-or-higher (minimum 10 attempts) by a quarterback in their first five seasons in NFL history.
- Purdy also registered his eighth-career game with a passer rating of at least 140.0, surpassing HOF QB Roger Staubach, former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger and HOF QB Kurt Warner for the most games with a passer rating of 140.0-or-higher (minimum 10 attempts) by a QB in their first five seasons in NFL history.
- RB Christian McCaffrey registered 10 carries for 23 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to go along with four receptions for 43 yards through the air. His two rushing touchdowns mark his first of the season and 64 in his career.
- Today's game marked the 114th of McCaffrey's career. In 114 career games, McCaffrey registered 100 total touchdowns (64 rushing and 36 receiving). His 100 total touchdowns in 114 career games make him the fourth-fastest player to reach at least 100 total touchdowns in a career since 1966.
- McCaffrey's two total touchdowns on the day give him 50 total touchdowns (32 rushing and 18 receiving) as a member of the 49ers. With the Carolina Panthers (2017-2022), McCaffrey also registered 50 total touchdowns (32 rushing and 18 receiving). He became the third player in NFL history to register at least 50 total touchdowns with two different teams.
- With two rushing touchdowns on the day, McCaffrey registered the 13th game of his career with at least two rushing touchdowns. It was his first time doing so since he tallied two rushing touchdowns at Arizona (11/16/25).
- TE George Kittle caught four passes for a team-high 80 yards and one touchdown on the day. His touchdown reception marked his first of the season and 53 in his career.
- With four receptions on the day, Kittle now has 601 receptions in his career as he became the eighth tight end in the Super Bowl Era (since 1966) to record at least 600 receptions in his first 10 seasons.
- FB Kyle Juszczyk registered two receptions for 27 yards, including a six-yard touchdown reception on the day. His touchdown reception marked his first of the season and the 21st in his career.
Defensive Highlights
- The 49ers defense registered 4.0 sacks of Dolphins QB Malik Willis on the day.
- The unit's 4.0 sacks are the most in a single game by the 49ers since the 2024 season, when they registered 7.0 sacks vs. Chicago (12/8/24).
- LB Fred Warner registered five tackles, 0.5 sack and one forced fumble on the day.
- Warner's forced fumble marked his second of the season and the 19th of his career. With one forced fumble last week against the Los Angeles Rams (9/10/26) and one forced fumble on the day, it marks the second time in Warner's career that he has registered one-or-more forced fumbles in consecutive games and the first time he has done so since the 2024 season [one forced fumble vs. the New York Jets (9/9/24); two forced fumbles at Minnesota (9/15/24)].
- With 0.5 sack on the day, Warner now has 10.5 sacks in his career.
- CB Upton Stout registered five tackles, one pass defended, and split a sack of Willis with LB Fred Warner. Stout's 0.5 sack gives him 1.5 sacks in his career.
- DL Romello Height tallied one tackle and 1.0 sack of Willis on the day, which marked the first sack of his career.
- S Marques Sigle notched six tackles and 1.0 sack of Willis on the day, marking the first sack of his career.
- S Ji'Ayir Brown registered a career-high 12 tackles on the day.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 2 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium.