49ers Players

Purdy on the team's preparation leading up to the Mexico City game:

"I just think it was like a really big credit to our coaching staff, our organization, allowing us to go to Colorado Springs this week and staying locked in and getting ready to play in some elevation and stuff like that, too. So it was a great game, yes, but we do have to turn the page now and get ready for the next game and finish out the season strong."

Purdy on his conversation with Shanahan on how to approach the Minnesota defense:

"For me he was like, 'Dude, you've got to be aggressive, don't second-guess yourself. Like obviously try to read it out as best as you can, but you'll have players out there that can go and get the ball for you, put the ball on them and allow them to go and make plays,' and our guys did that around me today. It wasn't a one-man show. And really good team effort."

RB Christian McCaffrey on Purdy's impact on the offense:

"I think when you have somebody like Brock at the head of the team, it makes everybody's job easier. I think the word I would call him he's a force multiplier. He makes everybody better. I think everybody on our offense touched the ball today. And he's obviously humble, and he'll never admit it, but he's one of the best players I've ever played with, and just very grateful he's our quarterback. And anytime he has the ball, we've got a chance."

McCaffrey on OL Colton McKivitz and his season-ending injury:

"He's somebody that's one of the heart and souls of this team, a guy who shows up every day with the right attitude. He's the standard. And we're going to really miss him. We all love him. We're praying for him. It's one of the worst parts about this game, stuff like that. But we love him, and we're going to play for him at this moment here on out."

LB Fred Warner on returning to play in Mexico City:

"I was really looking forward to this game. When the schedule came out and I knew I had the ability to come back and play in Mexico after the love that they showed me, they showed our team back in 2022, it was definitely one I had circled. And I always try to represent all parts of myself the right way being of high character, playing the right way on the field, and making sure the fans of Mexico can be proud of the product that I put out there."

Warner on S Ji'Ayir Brown's potential:

"Ji'Ayir, man, the sky's the limit. I'm on this guy every single day. You guys have no idea. I grind this guy to death. It's because I love him and I know that he has so much in his body, his ability to cover, to play the run, to do everything. He's an outstanding player, and he's just getting started."

Brown on his pick-six against Minnesota's QB Kirk Cousins:

"I played him a couple weeks ago, watched his tape a lot, picked up his mannerisms, was in the right call to be in the right position, made the play, scored a touchdown for the defense."

Evans on Purdy's performance:

"Man, best player in the game right now. Super dialed in, the way he prepares, the way he competes. He's tough. I always thought he's been underrated. His precision. Super smart player."

Evans on the atmosphere at Estadio Banorte:

"This is one of the best atmospheres I've been a part of. Shout out to the Mexico fans. They were in full force today. It helped us a lot. Gave us a big boost."

Kittle on the team's bonding experience in Colorado Springs:

"Anytime you can just get away as a team, you get to do a lot more bonding stuff. You go out to dinner with your position groups. We had a nice tight end dinner. It's really good. When you care about the people that you play with, it makes it easier to play harder with them and for them. And I love everybody that I play with, everybody I line up next to. So this bonding experience just makes us better and better."

Kittle on his favorite memory from the Mexico City game: