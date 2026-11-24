The San Francisco 49ers improved to 9-1 on the season with a 35-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. From an explosive offensive performance and a defensive touchdown to head coach Kyle Shanahan's 100th career win, the 49ers capped off their international trip with a memorable performance in front of the Mexican Faithful.
Following the game, Shanahan and several 49ers players reflected on the team's dominant performance, celebrated individual milestones, and expressed their appreciation for the overwhelming support in Mexico City.
Here's what they had to say:
Niners Liners
49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
Shanahan on the home-field advantage in Mexico City:
"That wasn't even close. The home-field advantage was unbelievable. As I've stated before, our Mexican fan base is unbelievable. They show up in San Francisco. They show up when we go to LA, and they definitely showed up when we went to Mexico City. So can't thank them more."
Shanahan on WR Mike Evans' performance in his return:
"Mike was awesome today. Mike's been battling to get back out, and just to watch him today, he's a Hall of Famer, the first ballot, is as good as it gets. And it's cool to see him still competing like he is at a high level."
Shanahan on reaching 100 combined career wins:
"I didn't know about 100 until they just told me – made me feel really old at first. But that's awesome. And we've got a really, really good group of guys. They're made of the right stuff. Their character. How much they love football and they're also pretty damn talented too. Makes it a lot easier being a coach."
Shanahan on QB Brock Purdy spreading the ball around on offense:
"It's really cool when it doesn't really matter who is out there. Brock will let it rip regardless, and all those guys prove him right because they all come through for him."
Shanahan on the contributions of WRs Keenan Allen and Evans:
"I don't think people talk about Keenan Allen enough. He's been one of the best receivers, him and Mike, over these last 15 years, and we've got two older guys who are still playing at extremely high level. So lucky to have those guys."
Shanahan on TE George Kittle's impact:
"George was unbelievable today. Those first two passes to him, especially the one that seemed like they had it covered, I think it was Harrison [Smith] who cut him off, and Brock just put it on his back shoulder and George made a hell of a play. And then scoring from the 17 on the first one, that's what George does. He's explosive."
49ers Players
Purdy on the team's preparation leading up to the Mexico City game:
"I just think it was like a really big credit to our coaching staff, our organization, allowing us to go to Colorado Springs this week and staying locked in and getting ready to play in some elevation and stuff like that, too. So it was a great game, yes, but we do have to turn the page now and get ready for the next game and finish out the season strong."
Purdy on his conversation with Shanahan on how to approach the Minnesota defense:
"For me he was like, 'Dude, you've got to be aggressive, don't second-guess yourself. Like obviously try to read it out as best as you can, but you'll have players out there that can go and get the ball for you, put the ball on them and allow them to go and make plays,' and our guys did that around me today. It wasn't a one-man show. And really good team effort."
RB Christian McCaffrey on Purdy's impact on the offense:
"I think when you have somebody like Brock at the head of the team, it makes everybody's job easier. I think the word I would call him he's a force multiplier. He makes everybody better. I think everybody on our offense touched the ball today. And he's obviously humble, and he'll never admit it, but he's one of the best players I've ever played with, and just very grateful he's our quarterback. And anytime he has the ball, we've got a chance."
McCaffrey on OL Colton McKivitz and his season-ending injury:
"He's somebody that's one of the heart and souls of this team, a guy who shows up every day with the right attitude. He's the standard. And we're going to really miss him. We all love him. We're praying for him. It's one of the worst parts about this game, stuff like that. But we love him, and we're going to play for him at this moment here on out."
LB Fred Warner on returning to play in Mexico City:
"I was really looking forward to this game. When the schedule came out and I knew I had the ability to come back and play in Mexico after the love that they showed me, they showed our team back in 2022, it was definitely one I had circled. And I always try to represent all parts of myself the right way being of high character, playing the right way on the field, and making sure the fans of Mexico can be proud of the product that I put out there."
Warner on S Ji'Ayir Brown's potential:
"Ji'Ayir, man, the sky's the limit. I'm on this guy every single day. You guys have no idea. I grind this guy to death. It's because I love him and I know that he has so much in his body, his ability to cover, to play the run, to do everything. He's an outstanding player, and he's just getting started."
Brown on his pick-six against Minnesota's QB Kirk Cousins:
"I played him a couple weeks ago, watched his tape a lot, picked up his mannerisms, was in the right call to be in the right position, made the play, scored a touchdown for the defense."
Evans on Purdy's performance:
"Man, best player in the game right now. Super dialed in, the way he prepares, the way he competes. He's tough. I always thought he's been underrated. His precision. Super smart player."
Evans on the atmosphere at Estadio Banorte:
"This is one of the best atmospheres I've been a part of. Shout out to the Mexico fans. They were in full force today. It helped us a lot. Gave us a big boost."
Kittle on the team's bonding experience in Colorado Springs:
"Anytime you can just get away as a team, you get to do a lot more bonding stuff. You go out to dinner with your position groups. We had a nice tight end dinner. It's really good. When you care about the people that you play with, it makes it easier to play harder with them and for them. And I love everybody that I play with, everybody I line up next to. So this bonding experience just makes us better and better."
Kittle on his favorite memory from the Mexico City game:
"One of my favorite memories of this game is going to be like listening to the Mexican National Anthem and the entire crowd singing the song. It just gives me goosebumps and I just love playing here and I love the fans. It's some of the best energy I've ever felt playing football."
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.
Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell
O'Connell on Purdy's performance and Shanahan's coaching:
"I thought Brock, I mean, every time you looked up, he was peppering completions, you know, total poise (and) command. They were able to kind of win on those early downs, and that's something our defense has been elite at is forcing people into those second-and-longs and third downs and getting them off the field and forcing turnovers. And credit to Kyle [Shanahan], credit to Brock."
O'Connell on the efficiency of the 49ers:
"We're going to need to watch the tape and see schematically what they tried to do and had success doing... But, look, there's no group that I have more confidence in than not only those players on defense and that coaching staff. There's just no really other way to put it. We just got beat tonight. They made some plays. I think the quarterback's really good and they got a bunch of really good players and they execute at a really high level."
O'Connell on the 49ers defense throughout the game and the Vikings performance:
"You've got to have a hat on a hat against that team. They're physical, they're playing forward on every snap... You've got to be able to get Fred Warner blocked and you've got to be able to handle those guys that are in the box, especially playing quite a bit of the shell presentation that they were playing. We just didn't get enough from an efficiency standpoint to allow us to then not have to lean so much on some of the quick game and some of the screens and some of the things to piece together."