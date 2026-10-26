What the 49ers and Falcons Had to Say After Week 7

The San Francisco 49ers suffered their first loss of the 2026 season on Sunday, falling 29-20 to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Despite jumping out to an early 14-3 lead, four turnovers shifted the momentum as San Francisco moved to 6-1 heading into its Week 8 Bye.
Following the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan and several 49ers players reflected on the team's performance, highlighted contributions from young playmakers, and discussed the opportunity to regroup before returning to action.
Here's what they had to say:
Niners Liners
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on the impact of turnovers and penalties:
"Anytime you have four turnovers like that, and you get zero, it's real tough to win. I thought we had some. I don't know about the amount of penalties, but the timing of some penalties. Keeping them on the field and giving them some big plays, especially when we have them behind the chains and stuff with those illegal contacts or holdings, whatever they called. But too sloppy to win."
Shanahan on the team's offensive performance and players stepping up:
"I was really proud of a lot of guys. I thought our wideouts stepped up. I thought Jordan Watkins made some big plays. I thought we ran the ball really well. We had one punt in the game."
Shanahan on WR Jordan Watkins' performance:
"I thought he stepped up and made some big plays. He's been playing well here these last three weeks. He made a number of plays today."
Shanahan on RB Kaelon Black's first career touchdown and overall performance:
"I thought he did some good things. I thought he ran the ball well. He needs to protect the ball on that one fumble. But as a whole, I thought he ran the ball real well.
49ers Players
QB Brock Purdy on the receiving corps stepping up amid injuries:
"I thought they did a great job today for what was handed to us. We need to limit the turnovers, yes, and we sort of shot ourselves in the foot with that. But the fact that we were out there, having those new guys out there running routes for us and creating separation and making plays. I thought I saw a lot of really cool things from Jordan Watkins [and] WR Jacob Cowing. Obviously, I'm trying to get the rock to WR Brandin Cooks and WR Christian Kirk, too, and see what they can do. That will all come. But I thought they did a good job. It's our first game all together as a unit with the receivers that we had. We've just got to keep working. But I thought it was a positive performance on their end. We've just got to keep chipping away."
Purdy on the team's outlook entering the bye week at 6-1:
"I think it'll be good to watch the film and just see where we're at, how we're playing, offensively, defensively as a team. And obviously having some time to be able to heal up, get our guys back - some of our starter guys across the whole team. Obviously, we are 6-1. This one stings. But we really do have to have perspective on how we're playing, what it's going to take moving forward for the second half of the season. Every game, every little thing matters. We've got to take care of our bodies and get back ready."
TE George Kittle on Watkins' development:
"Confidence. I think the more reps you get, the more confident you can become... Injuries suck, but the one benefit of injuries is you get to see other guys get a chance to take advantage of their opportunity. Jordan's out there [and] he's done a great job with all his blocking stuff. That's been his emphasis, all these blocking plays. Whether it's pin blocks... he's done a really good job in practice. He's done a good job in the games. And then he's out there making really cool catches. I wish that touchdown would've counted for him because that was awesome, but he made a couple really big plays down the field for us when we needed him to. I'm just really happy for Jordan. It's like he's taking steps forward and becoming a good player for us. I think he's only going to get better."
Kittle on the coaching staff adapting the offense amid injuries:
"Kyle [Shanahan] and [49ers Offensive Coordinator Klay] Kubiak do a really good job of building the offense around what we have available. Then they try to put those guys in positions to succeed, which is what you saw with Jordan Watkins today. Brandin Cooks made some good catches for us. So, we can still win with it; it's just going to look different."
Kittle on the team's mindset following its first loss:
"I would have much rather won. Losing is never great. But when you do lose, especially in this organization, it makes everybody really just look at yourself in the mirror. All I think it's going to do is even spark a bigger fire underneath us. All we want to do is win. We want to continue to win. We want to put good tape out there."
LB Fred Warner on the team's confidence heading into the bye:
"I'm excited about the challenge. I love that group in there. This year is the most fun I've had playing football, playing with this group. We have so much talent. We have so many guys that play the right way. If we can clean things up, which I know we will, then we have a great chance every single week that we step out there."
Warner on his confidence in Purdy after the game:
"I trust Brock [Purdy] with all my heart, every single time. I know he's going to beat himself up over it, but I'll take him out of anybody."
Warner on learning from the loss and moving forward:
"Our goal is to continue to get better as a team. If our goal is that, then we're going to look at it hard. We're going to continue to work and make sure that's the case, regardless of the outcome. I'm excited to get right back to work."
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski on facing the 49ers:
"When you're playing a good team, great coaches, great players on that side, you have to be about your business and take care of the rock. We took care of it, we took it away. That's a great recipe for winning in this league."
Stefanski on the challenges of facing San Francisco's defense:
"Again, I can't stress enough how much respect I have for their coaches, their players. That's an outstanding team. It's not a team that you can hold the ball versus, because they're very good in the rush. They tackle really, really, really well. So, that's the plan you have to have against a team like that."
Stefanski on Purdy and the 49ers offense:
"That's a very good team, that's a great offense, great coaches. A player, in their quarterback, playing as good as anybody in this league. You're not going to shut them out. We understood it was going to be a 60-minute game."
Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. on the 49ers defense:
"We knew with this defense, they don't really give up too many explosives. They do a good job with that. So, for us, I just had to be smart and find my checkdowns, find the guys that [are] open, and obviously deliver a good ball for them."
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons.