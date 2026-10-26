What the 49ers and Falcons Had to Say After Week 7

49ers Players

QB Brock Purdy on the receiving corps stepping up amid injuries:

"I thought they did a great job today for what was handed to us. We need to limit the turnovers, yes, and we sort of shot ourselves in the foot with that. But the fact that we were out there, having those new guys out there running routes for us and creating separation and making plays. I thought I saw a lot of really cool things from Jordan Watkins [and] WR Jacob Cowing. Obviously, I'm trying to get the rock to WR Brandin Cooks and WR Christian Kirk, too, and see what they can do. That will all come. But I thought they did a good job. It's our first game all together as a unit with the receivers that we had. We've just got to keep working. But I thought it was a positive performance on their end. We've just got to keep chipping away."

Purdy on the team's outlook entering the bye week at 6-1:

"I think it'll be good to watch the film and just see where we're at, how we're playing, offensively, defensively as a team. And obviously having some time to be able to heal up, get our guys back - some of our starter guys across the whole team. Obviously, we are 6-1. This one stings. But we really do have to have perspective on how we're playing, what it's going to take moving forward for the second half of the season. Every game, every little thing matters. We've got to take care of our bodies and get back ready."

TE George Kittle on Watkins' development:

"Confidence. I think the more reps you get, the more confident you can become... Injuries suck, but the one benefit of injuries is you get to see other guys get a chance to take advantage of their opportunity. Jordan's out there [and] he's done a great job with all his blocking stuff. That's been his emphasis, all these blocking plays. Whether it's pin blocks... he's done a really good job in practice. He's done a good job in the games. And then he's out there making really cool catches. I wish that touchdown would've counted for him because that was awesome, but he made a couple really big plays down the field for us when we needed him to. I'm just really happy for Jordan. It's like he's taking steps forward and becoming a good player for us. I think he's only going to get better."

Kittle on the coaching staff adapting the offense amid injuries:

"Kyle [Shanahan] and [49ers Offensive Coordinator Klay] Kubiak do a really good job of building the offense around what we have available. Then they try to put those guys in positions to succeed, which is what you saw with Jordan Watkins today. Brandin Cooks made some good catches for us. So, we can still win with it; it's just going to look different."

Kittle on the team's mindset following its first loss:

"I would have much rather won. Losing is never great. But when you do lose, especially in this organization, it makes everybody really just look at yourself in the mirror. All I think it's going to do is even spark a bigger fire underneath us. All we want to do is win. We want to continue to win. We want to put good tape out there."

LB Fred Warner on the team's confidence heading into the bye:

"I'm excited about the challenge. I love that group in there. This year is the most fun I've had playing football, playing with this group. We have so much talent. We have so many guys that play the right way. If we can clean things up, which I know we will, then we have a great chance every single week that we step out there."

Warner on his confidence in Purdy after the game:

"I trust Brock [Purdy] with all my heart, every single time. I know he's going to beat himself up over it, but I'll take him out of anybody."

Warner on learning from the loss and moving forward: