The San Francisco 49ers secured a 46-40 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, improving to 8-1 on the season. San Francisco's offense delivered an explosive performance, highlighted by three touchdowns from RB Christian McCaffrey, a 70-yard touchdown run from WR Deebo Samuel Sr. in his return to action, and a strong debut from newly-acquired WR Keenan Allen.
Following the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan and several 49ers players reflected on the offense's big plays, the impact of returning players, and the team's ability to finish out a hard-fought road victory.
Here's what they had to say:
Niners Liners
49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
Shanahan on the 49ers offensive performance:
"Yeah, a lot of big numbers. Definitely happy with the guys and proud of the guys for that. I mean, definitely wasn't as clean as all those numbers and yards. A lot of plays that we'd like to have back, some penalties we'd like to have back, but everybody seemed to make a play on offense. All the receivers, the tight ends, both running backs, Brock. That defense is a lot better than people realize."
Shanahan on QB Brock Purdy's toughness:
"It just shows how tough he is... He took some hits in that game, hung in there, kept making big plays, and we all know how tough Brock is and he needed to be that way today."
Shanahan on RB Christian McCaffrey's 74-yard touchdown:
"Christian was unbelievable on it. They actually blitzed, had a guy in the A-gap who got out of there, then had to go to the backside, picked up the blitz from the backside. Then Brock broke out, and I have no idea how Christian was blocking the blitz in the A-gap and ended up where he was."
Shanahan on WR Deebo Samuel Sr.'s 70-yard reverse touchdown:
"Deebo was Deebo. I think a lot of people are going to get yards on there, but not many people are going to go all 70, and that's what Deebo does. And I heard Brock got some blocks in the play, too."
Shanahan on WR Keenan Allen's 49ers debut:
"I thought he did a hell of a job. I think he made all the plays that we went to him on, and a couple more that we just missed him on the third down... But I was real happy with him for his first game."
Shanahan on how quickly Allen learned the offense:
"We knew to be smart with him, but we told him to try to learn everything... He told us he sat down on Saturday and he felt good with all that stuff. So he said his biggest worry was I was going to call something that wasn't in the game plan. So, fortunately, we avoided that, but he was awesome this week."
Shanahan on DB Deommodore Lenoir and CB Renardo Green battling through injuries:
"I also give a ton of props to Demo and Renardo. Those guys were hurt. They weren't able to practice all week. They got out there on Friday and didn't do any full-speed stuff. It was all walkthrough-type stuff. So for those guys to miss all week and battle and come out and go get some guys like that, I just respect them for making it and playing in this game."
Shanahan on the 49ers Faithful at AT&T Stadium:
"It was so cool. We worked the silent cadence all week, which sucks. And then we gave up on it halfway after the first drive. We could tell we didn't need it... Our fans are awesome. I wish I could give them all game balls."
49ers Players
Purdy on McCaffrey's 74-yard touchdown:
"I was going to do that, then all of a sudden I just felt Christian pop. So, I stopped and got him the ball and I was probably right up the line of scrimmage. So, it was pretty close."
Purdy on Allen's debut:
"He's great. I mean, just a true pro. He understands just routes and how he moves within routes... Obviously with the limited reps that we got this week, I'm excited to build off this."
McCaffrey on his first touchdown and Purdy extending the play:
"It was just some backyard football. Brock did a great job keeping the play alive... When you have a quarterback that's so good at keeping plays alive sometimes you just get those gimmes and that was one of them."
McCaffrey on the team's offensive potential:
"We got the right mindset. We got the right group of guys... We have a lot of guys. It's cool because we're a very veteran-run offense. We've had a lot of guys who have had a lot of success, but we really love each other... The standard's really high. We got the right guys in the locker room and it's a fun team to be a part of."
Samuel Sr. on Purdy blocking during his 70-yard reverse touchdown:
"I love all my teammates. T Trent Williams did a great job. KB (RB Kaelon Black) did a good job, but to get around and just see Brock laying it on the line for his brother just shows what type of team we have."
TE George Kittle on the 49ers explosive offensive plays:
"It's great to know that we have players who can score from anywhere. That's what's so fun about our offense is, hey Christian can score from anywhere. Deebo can, WR Mike Evans can, Keenan Allen probably can, WR Jordan Watkins can, I can... That makes our offense incredibly dangerous."
Williams on RBs Black and McCaffrey:
"KB is just such a hard nose runner, so hard to tackle, so hard to bring down. And then you put Christian in, he literally can do everything. Everything under the sun. Swiss army knife. They are just a heck of a one-two punch."
Williams on the offense's ceiling:
"I think we can be as good as we allow ourselves to be. As long as we execute, we play together. We got to cut down on the penalties and shooting ourselves in the foot. But when we execute, I think the sky's the limit for us."
LB Fred Warner on Purdy's performance:
"He's unbelievable. Unbelievable. Making the throws that he makes, his feel in the pocket and knowing where to go with the football, throwing on the run. He's not here this time, but I promise he's the MVP of our league and he's the best quarterback and I'm glad that he's on our side."
Warner on the defense's performance:
"Obviously, a high standard and expectation for our team and especially our defense. So obviously we got to be better. Great win. We got a win by any fashion. So, there's going to be games where the offense, they carried us today... We love to learn off of a win and we'll make sure we correct the mistakes we made in this game and be better from it."
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 10 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer
Schottenheimer on facing the 49ers:
"We just played arguably the best team in the National Football League and we had our chances, but they made more plays than we did."
Schottenheimer on the 49ers explosive plays:
"You can't give up three explosive plays of over 65 yards for touchdowns and expect to win in this league."
Schottenheimer on Deebo Samuel Sr.'s 70-yard touchdown:
"Obviously, the reverse was a good call by Kyle (Shanahan), but again, if it goes for 40, if it goes for 50, it's okay. Can't go for 70-yard touchdown."
Schottenheimer on the 49ers performance:
"There's a lot of emotions, but like I said, at the end of the day, I told these guys that, hey, this is a good football team that we played. They're the best in the business. I feel confident that we can be in those games, but certainly we've got to find ways to win those games. And we didn't do that tonight. A tale of two halves."