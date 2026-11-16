49ers Players

Purdy on McCaffrey's 74-yard touchdown:

"I was going to do that, then all of a sudden I just felt Christian pop. So, I stopped and got him the ball and I was probably right up the line of scrimmage. So, it was pretty close."

Purdy on Allen's debut:

"He's great. I mean, just a true pro. He understands just routes and how he moves within routes... Obviously with the limited reps that we got this week, I'm excited to build off this."

McCaffrey on his first touchdown and Purdy extending the play:

"It was just some backyard football. Brock did a great job keeping the play alive... When you have a quarterback that's so good at keeping plays alive sometimes you just get those gimmes and that was one of them."

McCaffrey on the team's offensive potential:

"We got the right mindset. We got the right group of guys... We have a lot of guys. It's cool because we're a very veteran-run offense. We've had a lot of guys who have had a lot of success, but we really love each other... The standard's really high. We got the right guys in the locker room and it's a fun team to be a part of."

Samuel Sr. on Purdy blocking during his 70-yard reverse touchdown:

"I love all my teammates. T Trent Williams did a great job. KB (RB Kaelon Black) did a good job, but to get around and just see Brock laying it on the line for his brother just shows what type of team we have."

TE George Kittle on the 49ers explosive offensive plays:

"It's great to know that we have players who can score from anywhere. That's what's so fun about our offense is, hey Christian can score from anywhere. Deebo can, WR Mike Evans can, Keenan Allen probably can, WR Jordan Watkins can, I can... That makes our offense incredibly dangerous."

Williams on RBs Black and McCaffrey:

"KB is just such a hard nose runner, so hard to tackle, so hard to bring down. And then you put Christian in, he literally can do everything. Everything under the sun. Swiss army knife. They are just a heck of a one-two punch."

Williams on the offense's ceiling:

"I think we can be as good as we allow ourselves to be. As long as we execute, we play together. We got to cut down on the penalties and shooting ourselves in the foot. But when we execute, I think the sky's the limit for us."

LB Fred Warner on Purdy's performance:

"He's unbelievable. Unbelievable. Making the throws that he makes, his feel in the pocket and knowing where to go with the football, throwing on the run. He's not here this time, but I promise he's the MVP of our league and he's the best quarterback and I'm glad that he's on our side."

Warner on the defense's performance: