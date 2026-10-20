'The Missile:' Malik Mustapha's Back-to-Back Plays Lead 49ers to 'MNF' Win

Mustapha described the pass breakup after the game.

"We are just in man coverage. I'm just reading the stem of the receiver and then he broke out and I was just trying to race to the pylon," Mustapha said. "Then, once we got to the catch point, I just wanted to be physical at the point of attack and get that ball out."

After the play, Mustapha trotted the length of the field to the other end zone, hyping up the sellout crowd as several of his fellow defenders followed in his wake. After the game, LB Fred Warner spoke about Mustapha's impact.

"He's unbelievable. Unbelievable," Warner said. "That play he had where he ran up and stuck that dude in the hole in the run at the end, then that play he had to get us off the field in coverage… he's a fantastic player and I'm happy he's on our side."

Mustapha returned the praise, describing what it is like to play alongside veterans such as Warner and LB Dre Greenlaw.

"I am just happy to have guys like that in my corner, not just on the field but off the field as well. And I am just blessed to go out to battle with those guys," Mustapha said.

The 49ers selected Mustapha in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He appeared in 16 games as a rookie, starting in 12, and finished with 72 tackles, an interception, and five passes defended. He also placed 14th in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, one of two rookie safeties to receive votes.

Mustapha missed the first five games of the 2025 season while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the final game of his rookie campaign. San Francisco activated him from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list on Oct. 11, 2025, and he returned to a significant role in the secondary.

He missed much of 2026 training camp with a hamstring strain. Though he returned in time for the regular season, he played limited minutes early on.

"I didn't have the start that I wanted this year," Mustapha said. "But it gave me a chance to really scale back, take a step back, observe, and see what ways I can improve my game, even if I'm not getting the physical reps, and then just being ready for my moment."

Mustapha got that moment Monday night. His fourth-quarter stops helped turn a narrow lead into a 49ers victory.

"I know that Malik was gnawing on a bone like a rabid dog when he wasn't playing, and so the fact that he's getting in there and now he's just taking advantage of that opportunity," TE George Kittle said. "And that juice that he brings, I know that that helps Fred [Warner], that helps the defense, keeps his guys alive. And that play in the fourth quarter where he just came down and stuffed the running back, that was fantastic."

During his time at Wake Forest, Mustapha earned the nickname "Nigerian Missile," a nod to his heritage and the forceful style of play he became known for. The moniker followed him to the NFL.

"He's a missile. It's so fun watching him," RB Christian McCaffrey said. "Every time he is in on a tackle it's so violent, and I think you watch how that compounds through the game, and it's been cool to see him come into his own and play the way we all know he could play."

"He's an enforcer. We need guys like that," T Trent Williams said. "He's doing it all. I think 'The Missile' describes him good, but it don't really encapsulate everything he does for this team."

Mustapha said the nickname challenges him and serves as a reminder of the standard he wants to meet.

"The labels are nice, don't get me wrong, but it really just challenges me to make my mark in this league by any means," Mustapha said. "I don't want to be 'The Missile' on one play and then be deflated on another play. It's a standard that I got to upkeep."

Mustapha was coming off a strong Week 5 performance against the Seattle Seahawks, recording a season-high seven tackles. He carried that momentum into Week 6 and was grateful for a chance to shine under the primetime lights at Levi's® Stadium.