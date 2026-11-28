Every Wednesday night, QB Mac Jones walks through the plays. Whether he's starting that week or not, the routine stays the same.

It's something the San Francisco 49ers quarterback has held himself to throughout the 2026 season, knowing his opportunity could come at any moment.

On Sunday, it will.

With QB Brock Purdy (ankle) ruled out for the 49ers Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Jones will make his first start of the season at Levi's® Stadium.

While backup quarterbacks often talk about preparing like a starter, Jones admitted on Friday that it's easier said than done.

"As time goes (on), human nature is to kind of let up," Jones said. "I've done that every week and ultimately felt really confident if I had to play."

From taking mental reps while watching Purdy, to running the scout team, and keeping up with his workload alongside the strength and conditioning staff, Jones has spent the season making sure he's ready when his number is called.

Jones is no stranger to stepping in for Purdy, having led San Francisco to five wins in eight starts last season.

In preparation for Sunday, Jones revisited practice film from the week leading up to that first start against the New Orleans Saints in 2025, reminding himself that things didn't have to be perfect early in the week.

"My goal was to focus on one day at a time this week," Jones said. "Eventually, Sunday will come, and I'm not going to be thinking out there. I'm just going to play."

Jones' Mindset On and Off the Field

For anyone who's watched the 49ers take the field this season, Jones' enthusiasm for the game is hard to miss. He's usually somewhere near the front of the team's boombox walkout, bringing just as much energy to gameday as anyone in the starting lineup.

And according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, that's not just for the cameras.

"He's completely himself, 24/7," Shanahan said. "He's always upbeat, and seems like he never has a bad day. Yet he's not phony, and so guys really enjoy the personality."

Beyond the energy Jones brings, Shanahan pointed to what he has already proven on the field.

"He's had a great week," Shanahan said. "We went through this a lot with him last year, so everyone's got a ton of confidence in Mac."

As much as Jones enjoys being around the team, he'll be the first to admit that he'd rather be out there playing.

When asked about his patience, Jones recalled a conversation with his dad during his time at Alabama. Playing behind Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts, Jones had considered transferring. The following week, he found himself playing against Tennessee. It's a lesson that has stuck with him: You never know when your opportunity is going to come.

"You don't get to pick when you're going to go in there," Jones said. "You can't put too much pressure on yourself. You just got to go out there and play football."

For Jones, much of his success in San Francisco last season came from learning to trust himself again.

"Every time I played well, I played free," Jones said. "I played because the coach believes in me, but most importantly, because I believe in myself."

Building on His Relationships in the Locker Room

That support extends to the quarterback room, where Jones and Purdy have built a close friendship over the past two seasons. Jones said Purdy has continued to offer input during meetings this week, just as he did last season.

"Brock's awesome," Jones said. "I think we've been through this, so he kind of knows what headspace I need to be in and how locked in I have to be in the game plan."

"He's one of my great friends," Jones added. "We have a great QB room and I'm not taking that for granted. I'm going to fight for all the guys in the locker room and Brock too."

Sunday will be Jones' first start against Seattle as a 49er, and he'll have a few new faces to work with on offense. When asked about building chemistry with veteran WRs Mike Evans and Keenan Allen, Jones joked that most of their work together has come on Madden.

He does, however, have plenty of reps banked with RB Christian McCaffrey and TE George Kittle from last season.

"For me, it doesn't matter who's in there," Jones said. "I'm going to go sling the ball and sit in there and rip it."

And for those wondering if starting at quarterback means giving up his spot at the front of the pregame walkout, Jones cleared that up on Friday, too.

"You can go look, I was at the front, and I'll be at the front again," Jones said.

The 49ers have an opportunity to pick up their 10th win of the season and complete the season sweep of their NFC West rival on Sunday. For Jones, the approach is much simpler.