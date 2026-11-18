San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey has been named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week following his standout performance in the team's 46-40 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.

McCaffrey totaled 223 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns, recording 62 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, along with a career-high 161 receiving yards and two touchdowns on four receptions.

The veteran running back delivered two of the game's biggest plays through the air, beginning with a 74-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. QB Brock Purdy escaped pressure and extended the play before finding McCaffrey in open space for the longest receiving touchdown of his career.

"Just some backyard football," McCaffrey said after the game. "Brock did a great job keeping the play alive."

McCaffrey's ability to turn a blocking assignment into a touchdown even caught head coach Kyle Shanahan by surprise.

"Christian was unbelievable on it," Shanahan said. "I have no idea how Christian was blocking the blitz in the A-gap and ended up where he was."

McCaffrey added a 16-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter before breaking free for another explosive play, a 66-yard touchdown reception with just over three minutes remaining.

His performance made NFL history, as McCaffrey became the first running back to record multiple touchdown receptions of 65-or-more yards in a single game. He also became the first 49ers player to total at least 200 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in a game since Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice in 1995.

Following the win, T Trent Williams praised McCaffrey's versatility and impact on the offense.

"He literally can do everything. Everything under the sun. Swiss army knife," Williams said.

McCaffrey's three scores brought his season total to 13 touchdowns, including 10 rushing and three receiving. He has now recorded a rushing touchdown in eight consecutive games, the longest streak in franchise history.