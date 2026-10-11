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Mykel Williams Returns to Action After ACL Recovery

Oct 11, 2026 at 01:30 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

After nearly a year away from the field, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Mykel Williams is set to make his return.

Williams, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury during his rookie campaign in 2025 in Week 9, is expected to make his 2026 season debut on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Selected by San Francisco with the 11th-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft from Georgia, Williams made an immediate impact during his rookie year. He started all nine games he appeared in, recording a total of 20 tackles and one sack before his season was cut short by his injury.

"I'm ready to go. I'm excited to play ball. I miss playing ball," Williams said Wednesday. "It's been a near year since I've played. I just want to get back on the field."

Williams underwent surgery on November 25, 2025, and spent the offseason working through the challenges of rehabilitation. Throughout the process, he leaned on fellow defensive lineman Nick Bosa, who has experienced ACL injuries of his own.

"Bosa was great for my whole recovery process," Williams said. "I was leaning on him so much, and he was willingly just offering me advice and just telling me little things to do different."

After two weeks back on the practice field, head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed confidence in Williams' progress.

"He's had a good two weeks. He was good last week and this week's been even better," Shanahan said Friday. "Ready to get him back out there on the field."

Williams' return provides another option along San Francisco's defensive front, with Bosa and DL James Thompson Jr. ruled out for Sunday's contest.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is eager to see Williams contribute both against the run and as a pass rusher.

"He's big, he gives us a lot of energy, gives a lot of juice," Morris said Thursday.

When asked about the first opponent he'll face in his return, Williams wasn't particularly concerned.

"I don't care who it was," Williams said. "It could have been anybody. I'm just ready to play ball."

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