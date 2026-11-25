QB Brock Purdy put on a show in Mexico City, and the NFL took notice. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season following the team's 35-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Purdy completed 21-of-26 passes (80.8 percent) for 255 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with nine different receivers to help the 49ers improve to 9-1 on the season.

Facing a Minnesota defense that entered Week 11 allowing a league-low 14 points per game, Purdy threw three first-half touchdown passes, connecting with TE George Kittle for 17- and eight-yard scores before finding WR Mike Evans for a four-yard touchdown.

"He understands the offense. He's confident in the offense, and he owns the offense," Kittle said on Purdy's performance. "He was so good... He was quick. He was confident. He threw strikes. I mean, that second touchdown he threw to me, I caught it with my chin. Did not see that coming at all. But thank you, Brock."

Purdy found success against Minnesota's aggressive pass rush by getting the ball out quicker than usual. According to Next Gen Stats, Purdy averaged 2.89 seconds to throw on Sunday, compared to his 3.02-second average entering the game. Against the blitz, he completed 16-of-18 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

With Purdy leading the offense, San Francisco became the first team to score more than 23 points against Minnesota this season.

Following the win, RB Christian McCaffrey described his quarterback as a "force multiplier."

"He makes everybody better," McCaffrey said. "He's one of the best players I've ever played with, and just very grateful he's our quarterback."

The honor marks the fourth NFC Offensive Player of the Week award of Purdy's career, joining Hall of Famers Joe Montana and Steve Young as the only quarterbacks in franchise history to earn the recognition at least four times.