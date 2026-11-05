Jon Weeks Named 2026 Perry/Yonamine Unity Award Recipient

The San Francisco 49ers have named long snapper Jon Weeks the recipient of the 2026 Perry/Yonamine Unity Award, recognizing his commitment to promoting unity within the team and giving back to the community.

Selected by his teammates, the annual award honors a 49ers player who demonstrates an exceptional dedication to bringing people together both on and off the field.

Throughout his NFL career, Weeks has demonstrated a commitment to community service, supporting initiatives focused on youth, families, and individuals facing adversity. And this 2026 season is no exception, his involvement has continued through various recent 49ers community events, including the team's Crucial Catch Art Therapy event, where Weeks joined his teammates and cancer warriors to create custom Levi's® jackets. Then ahead of the team's Crucial Catch game, Weeks walked hand in hand with a cancer warrior during a special pregame red carpet walk in showcasing their jacket designs. He also has been a participant in many more including a Big Brothers Big Sisters baking event with local youth baking cakes.

Weeks' dedication to giving back was also recognized in 2023 when he was named the Houston Texans' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

In recognition of his efforts, the 49ers will donate $10,000 to the High Fives Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting athletes who have experienced life-changing injuries.