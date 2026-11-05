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Jon Weeks Named 2026 Perry/Yonamine Unity Award Recipient

Nov 05, 2026 at 09:02 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

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The San Francisco 49ers have named long snapper Jon Weeks the recipient of the 2026 Perry/Yonamine Unity Award, recognizing his commitment to promoting unity within the team and giving back to the community.

Selected by his teammates, the annual award honors a 49ers player who demonstrates an exceptional dedication to bringing people together both on and off the field.

Throughout his NFL career, Weeks has demonstrated a commitment to community service, supporting initiatives focused on youth, families, and individuals facing adversity. And this 2026 season is no exception, his involvement has continued through various recent 49ers community events, including the team's Crucial Catch Art Therapy event, where Weeks joined his teammates and cancer warriors to create custom Levi's® jackets. Then ahead of the team's Crucial Catch game, Weeks walked hand in hand with a cancer warrior during a special pregame red carpet walk in showcasing their jacket designs. He also has been a participant in many more including a Big Brothers Big Sisters baking event with local youth baking cakes.

Weeks' dedication to giving back was also recognized in 2023 when he was named the Houston Texans' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

In recognition of his efforts, the 49ers will donate $10,000 to the High Fives Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting athletes who have experienced life-changing injuries.

The Perry/Yonamine Unity Award is named in honor of former 49ers players Joe "The Jet" Perry and Wally Yonamine, two pioneers of unity and diversity who demonstrated the power of bringing people together on the field and in their communities. Both Perry and Yonamine passed away in 2011, and the award is presented in their memory.

P Corliss Waitman, LS Jon Weeks
Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Jon Weeks, P Corliss Waitman
Kym Fortino/49ers

49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event 🎨

Cancer warriors paired up with 49ers players to create custom painted art designs during an art therapy event presented by Sutter Health.

49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

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S Jalen Stroman
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S Jalen Stroman

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
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DL Osa Odighizuwa

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DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
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TE Khalil Dinkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones, QB Kurtis Rourke
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QB Mac Jones, QB Kurtis Rourke

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QB Kurtis Rourke
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QB Kurtis Rourke

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LB Tatum Bethune
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LB Tatum Bethune

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RB Isaac Guerendo
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RB Isaac Guerendo

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LB Garret Wallow
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LB Garret Wallow

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans, WR KhaDarel Hodge
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WR Mike Evans, WR KhaDarel Hodge

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Jon Weeks, P Corliss Waitman
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LS Jon Weeks, P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
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DL Mykel Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event 🎨
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event 🎨

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LS Jon Weeks, P Corliss Waitman
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LS Jon Weeks, P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

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TE Khalil Dinkins
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TE Khalil Dinkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

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QB Mac Jones
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QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
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QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam, WR Jordan Watkins, OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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Sourdough Sam, WR Jordan Watkins, OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

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S Jalen Stroman
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S Jalen Stroman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem
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DL Khalid Kareem

Kym Fortino/49ers
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jack Stoll, WR Jordan Watkins
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TE Jack Stoll, WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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