Corliss Waitman Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

P Corliss Waitman has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week following his performance in San Francisco's Week 5 win against the Seahawks.

Waitman pinned all five of his punts inside the 20-yard line, including three inside the ten, and allowed no return yards. His efforts helped limit Seattle's field position, and one of those punts set the stage for a game-changing play.

With the 49ers leading 14-13 with 27 seconds remaining in the first half, Waitman launched a 38-yard punt that DB Siran Neal and S Ashtyn Davis helped down at Seattle's four-yard line. On the Seahawks next play, DL Gracen Halton forced a fumble and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown, extending San Francisco's lead heading into halftime.

Waitman finished the game with 216 punting yards on five attempts, averaging 43.2 yards per punt. His longest punt traveled 51 yards.

Now in his fifth NFL season, Waitman spent the previous two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing a one-year contract with the 49ers on March 18, 2026.

Through five games in the 2026 season, Waitman is averaging 47.2 yards per punt on 16 attempts, with nine landing inside the 20-yard line. His longest punt of the season went 61 yards.