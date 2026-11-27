Every cleat tells a story. For some, it's a tribute to the people who raised them. For others, it's a celebration of resilience or a reminder of how far they've come.
When the San Francisco 49ers take the field against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium in Week 12, players and coaches will use their platforms to spotlight causes close to their hearts through the NFL's annual My Cause My Cleats initiative.
While in Colorado Springs, 49ers digital editor Brooke Evans caught up with WR Jacob Cowing, special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, DL Osa Odighizuwa, and S Ji'Ayir Brown to reveal their custom footwear and uncover the personal stories behind each design.
Jacob Cowing – American Brain Tumor Association
A Father's Tribute to His Son
Bright orange, Hot Wheels-inspired graphics, and one dedicated name: Chase.
For Cowing, this year's My Cause My Cleats design is a tribute to his seven-year-old son, Chase, and the resilience he's shown over the past several years.
Around the age of four, Chase was diagnosed with a brain tumor and a cyst. Cowing recalled spending time with his son when he noticed a change in Chase's eye and learned he was having trouble seeing. A trip to the emergency room marked the beginning of a journey that would include multiple surgeries and radiation treatment.
Now, the Cowing family has reason to celebrate. The wide receiver shared that Chase's tumor has been removed and his cyst is shrinking.
Through it all, Chase never lost his sense of humor.
"Even though he was in so much pain, he always just wanted to make his parents and everyone else around him smile and laugh," Cowing said. "He just wanted to keep everybody happy."
In honor of his son's journey, Cowing chose to represent the American Brain Tumor Association, an organization dedicated to advancing research and supporting those affected by brain tumors.
The inspiration behind the cleat's design stems from a shared childhood passion. As an avid Hot Wheels collector growing up, Cowing has since passed that passion down to Chase, who now has a collection of more than 300 cars of his own. The design even features Chase's name within the iconic flame logo.
When asked what he would say to Chase if he were watching, Cowing had a heartfelt message.
"I love you, son," Cowing said. "You showed me what it is to go through hell and back and to never give up on anything and always have a smile and try and just enjoy the moment."
For Cowing, the experience has changed his perspective on life beyond football. He hopes sharing his family's story will encourage others facing similar circumstances to find joy in the little things and never give up.
As for where the cleats will end up following Sunday's game? Chase may have a new addition to his Hot Wheels collection, this time in the form of his dad's NFL cleats.
Cowing plans to give them to his son to frame and display in his room.
Brant Boyer – Warriors & Quiet Waters
Honoring a Legacy of Service
Two of Boyer's most prized possessions are the American flags that once draped his grandfathers' caskets.
Both grandfathers were named Ted, both served in the United States military, and both helped shape the man Boyer is today.
For the 49ers special teams coordinator and Salute to Service Award nominee, this year's custom Nike Air Force 1s represent his deeply personal appreciation for those who serve.
Boyer became emotional as he reflected on his upbringing and the impact of his grandfather, a Marine, survivor of the Battle of Iwo Jima, and Purple Heart recipient, who helped raise him alongside his grandmother.
"They made a profound influence in my life, changed me as a kid, as a man," Boyer said.
While building a home in Montana, Boyer developed friendships with Army Rangers who share his passion for the outdoors. When deciding which organization to represent, he turned to them for guidance.
Their recommendation was Warriors & Quiet Waters, a Montana-based nonprofit that helps veterans navigate life after military service through outdoor experiences and personal growth.
Conversations with veterans have given Boyer a greater understanding of the invisible challenges many face long after returning home. He recalled that even at 92 years old, his grandfather continued to experience night terrors stemming from his time at war.
Boyer hopes to use his platform to bring awareness to the importance of supporting veterans and their families beyond their years of service.
"I have a huge amount of respect for people like that," Boyer said. "If I can help, if me or my family can help anything like that, I'd be more than happy to do it with anything that I can."
When asked what his grandfather would think of the work he's doing today, Boyer smiled through the emotion.
"I think he'd be proud."
Ji'Ayir Brown – Sleep in Heavenly Peace
Building More Than Beds
Brown has added another skill to his resume outside of football: bed building.
The safety will sport custom red-checkered Jordan 1 cleats in support of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need.
The partnership began in Brown's hometown of Trenton, New Jersey, where he estimates he's helped build more than 30 beds.
One of his most memorable experiences came while delivering beds to a family and watching a young girl named Patty immediately jump onto her new bed with excitement.
Seeing that impact firsthand inspired Brown to continue expanding his efforts, bringing his bed-building skills to the Bay Area during the 49ers Bye week.
"I didn't want to just show kids the athlete part of me," Brown said. "I wanted to show them the caregiving part of me and show them what it's really about. It's bigger than the sport."
Brown plans to donate his custom cleats following Sunday's game and hopes to use the NFL's platform to expand the organization's reach to more communities across the country.
"Everyone deserves a bed," Brown said. "Something as small as a bed can take a kid a long way."
Osa Odighizuwa – The Odighizuwa Foundation
Lifting as He Climbs
Odighizuwa's sunset-inspired cleats depict one person helping another climb a mountain, reflecting a philosophy close to his heart: lift as you climb.
Raised alongside his three brothers by a single mother, Odighizuwa witnessed firsthand the sacrifices his mother made and the impact a supportive community can have on a child's upbringing.
Those experiences inspired him to establish the Odighizuwa Foundation, which supports single-parent households and children facing similar challenges.
"There were a lot of people that were in our community who were helping us out and pouring into us," Odighizuwa said. "Just wanted to give a piece of that back to others and have that same impact on others that people in my life had on me."
The foundation is a family affair, with members of Odighizuwa's family serving on its board and his mother serving as president. Among his favorite initiatives is hosting baby showers for expecting single mothers.
In his first season with San Francisco, Odighizuwa has already extended his community efforts to the Bay Area, including hosting a turkey drive ahead of Thanksgiving.
For the self-described creative who took an active role in designing his cleats, the message behind the artwork is simple.
"We're just lifting as we climb," Odighizuwa said. "The more success that we have as a foundation, the more people that we're going to be able to help."
Defensive Lineman Osa Odighizuwa recently hosted a Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway in San Jose, partnering with the African American Community Service Agency.
Watch the full cleat reveals and hear more from Cowing, Boyer, Odighizuwa, and Brown in a special My Cause My Cleats edition of You've Got Mail, presented by Delta Dental.