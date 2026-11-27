Bright orange, Hot Wheels-inspired graphics, and one dedicated name: Chase.

For Cowing, this year's My Cause My Cleats design is a tribute to his seven-year-old son, Chase, and the resilience he's shown over the past several years.

Around the age of four, Chase was diagnosed with a brain tumor and a cyst. Cowing recalled spending time with his son when he noticed a change in Chase's eye and learned he was having trouble seeing. A trip to the emergency room marked the beginning of a journey that would include multiple surgeries and radiation treatment.

Now, the Cowing family has reason to celebrate. The wide receiver shared that Chase's tumor has been removed and his cyst is shrinking.

Through it all, Chase never lost his sense of humor.

"Even though he was in so much pain, he always just wanted to make his parents and everyone else around him smile and laugh," Cowing said. "He just wanted to keep everybody happy."

In honor of his son's journey, Cowing chose to represent the American Brain Tumor Association, an organization dedicated to advancing research and supporting those affected by brain tumors.

The inspiration behind the cleat's design stems from a shared childhood passion. As an avid Hot Wheels collector growing up, Cowing has since passed that passion down to Chase, who now has a collection of more than 300 cars of his own. The design even features Chase's name within the iconic flame logo.

When asked what he would say to Chase if he were watching, Cowing had a heartfelt message.

"I love you, son," Cowing said. "You showed me what it is to go through hell and back and to never give up on anything and always have a smile and try and just enjoy the moment."

For Cowing, the experience has changed his perspective on life beyond football. He hopes sharing his family's story will encourage others facing similar circumstances to find joy in the little things and never give up.

As for where the cleats will end up following Sunday's game? Chase may have a new addition to his Hot Wheels collection, this time in the form of his dad's NFL cleats.