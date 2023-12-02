Presented by

Visa Partners with NFL to Directly Support Players 'My Cause My Cleats' Charities

Dec 01, 2023 at 04:00 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Now in its eighth season, My Cause My Cleats celebrates the positive impact players make in communities across the world by highlighting relevant issues and causes on specially designed cleats throughout games during Weeks 13 and 14 of the NFL season.

In this Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, over 40 San Francisco 49ers players and coaches are set to showcase their passions beyond the game through personalized footwear that represent a diverse array of nonprofits.

This season, Visa, the official payment services technology partner of the NFL, is working with the league and the NFL Foundation to increase the impact of player-supported charities by providing football fans with a solution to make donations to select players' causes, regardless of whether their cleats are available for auction. This is the first time fans will have the opportunity to donate to player causes through the NFL Foundation without bidding on cleats.

49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead, tight end George Kittle, running back Christian McCaffrey, quarterback Brock Purdy, linebacker Fred Warner and wide receiver Deebo Samuel are participating in the NFL Foundation's first My Cause My Cleats donation campaign. Keep reading to learn more about their causes and donate directly to their nonprofits:

armstead-visa-1x1

Related Links

Arik Armstead - Armstead Academic Project

Dedicated to ensuring that every student, no matter their socioeconomic status, has direct access to the resources they need to thrive, the Armstead Academic Project provides youth with positive spaces, tools and academic support to unlock their potential and achieve their goals.

Founded by San Francisco 49ers Arik Armstead and his wife Melinda Armstead in 2019, the Project supports students in Sacramento and the Bay Area. The fundamental premise of AAP is that a zip code should not define student opportunity.

Click here to donate directly to Armstead's nonprofit.

kittle-visa-1x1

George Kittle - Operation Freedom Paws

Operation Freedom Paws is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization doing life-saving work. For the veterans, first responders, non-veterans and children we serve, the human-canine relationships built here are nothing short of a lifeline. Operation Freedom Paws exists to save lives through human-canine service dog partnerships.

Click here to donate directly to Kittle's nonprofit.

cmc-visa-1x1

Christian McCaffrey - 23 and Troops/The Logan Project

23 and Troops focuses on helping our U.S. active-duty military, veterans and frontline workers overcome trauma and PTSD. Many veterans have returned home from war, but they've never truly come back. Together, we can address what happens when the uniform comes off and help finally bring them home.

The Logan Project raises funds for specialized gaming consoles to be provided to children's hospitals across the country while connecting kids with athletes they admire. The source of inspiration for the effort is Logan Hale, a Christian McCaffrey and Carolina Panthers fan who lost his battle with childhood cancer in late 2021.

Click here to donate directly to McCaffrey's nonprofits.

purdy-visa-1x1

Brock Purdy - Child Advocates of Silicon Valley

Child Advocates of Silicon Valley is an independent nonprofit 501 (c)3 organization founded in 1986. They serve children aged birth to 21 years old who are placed in the Santa Clara County Dependency Court System (commonly referred to as foster care) for having experienced trauma in the form of abuse, neglect and/or abandonment.

They serve children in foster care by: ensuring every child has a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Volunteer; building enduring community partnerships to broaden and strengthen their impact; influencing local policies and decisions that affect the children they serve.

Click here to donate directly to Purdy's nonprofit.

warner-visa-1x1

Fred Warner - COPD Foundation

The COPD Foundation's mission is to help millions of people live longer and healthier lives by advancing research, advocacy, and awareness to stop chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, bronchiectasis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung disease.

Click here to donate directly to Warner's nonprofit.

deebo-visa-1x1

Deebo Samuel - Student Program for Athletic and Academic Transitioning

Student Program for Athletic and Academic Transitioning (SPAAT) believes that no student-athlete should be left behind. They provide customized wrap-around support services that help every student-athlete transition from their secondary education to the world of college, careers and adulthood. Their mission is to prepare student-athletes for success in college, careers and life after sports.

Click here to donate directly to Samuel's nonprofit.

49ers Reveal 2023 'My Cause My Cleats'

See which causes the 49ers are supporting with their one-of-a-kind cleats in this season's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign presented by Shoe Palace.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Prostate Cancer Foundation
1 / 39

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
Prostate Cancer Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel SPAAT
2 / 39

WR Deebo Samuel
SPAAT

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle Operation Freedom Paws
3 / 39

TE George Kittle
Operation Freedom Paws

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy Child Advocates of Silicon Valley
4 / 39

QB Brock Purdy
Child Advocates of Silicon Valley

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga Hawai'i Community Foundation - Mauii Strong Fund
5 / 39

S Talanoa Hufanga
Hawai'i Community Foundation - Mauii Strong Fund

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk Boys & Girls Club of America
6 / 39

WR Brandon Aiyuk
Boys & Girls Club of America

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk National Breast Cancer Foundation
7 / 39

FB Kyle Juszczyk
National Breast Cancer Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch John Lynch Foundation/Gary Sinise Foundation
8 / 39

President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
John Lynch Foundation/Gary Sinise Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead Armstead Academic Project
9 / 39

DL Arik Armstead
Armstead Academic Project

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw Bill Wilson Center
10 / 39

LB Dre Greenlaw
Bill Wilson Center

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings 49ers PREP
11 / 39

WR Jauan Jennings
49ers PREP

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody TUFF
12 / 39

K Jake Moody
TUFF

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III YMCA Bayview Hunters Point
13 / 39

CB Samuel Womack III
YMCA Bayview Hunters Point

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner COPD Foundation
14 / 39

LB Fred Warner
COPD Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation
15 / 39

Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland
Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir RYSE
16 / 39

DB Deommodore Lenoir
RYSE

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams Sarcoma Foundation of America
17 / 39

T Trent Williams
Sarcoma Foundation of America

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel Living for Zachary
18 / 39

OL Jake Brendel
Living for Zachary

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward Football Camp for the Stars
19 / 39

CB Charvarius Ward
Football Camp for the Stars

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford Mercy Housing
20 / 39

OL Spencer Burford
Mercy Housing

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell Dreams Come True of Louisiana
21 / 39

RB Elijah Mitchell
Dreams Come True of Louisiana

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill T.Y. McGill Jr. Foundation
22 / 39

DL T.Y. McGill
T.Y. McGill Jr. Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
Offensive Assistant Miguel Reveles Ronald McDonald House
23 / 39

Offensive Assistant Miguel Reveles
Ronald McDonald House

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum American Liver Foundation
24 / 39

S George Odum
American Liver Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson 95 Problems Foundation
25 / 39

DL Drake Jackson
95 Problems Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz CWA Veteran Hunt Program
26 / 39

OL Colton McKivitz
CWA Veteran Hunt Program

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw CityTeam
27 / 39

DT Javon Kinlaw
CityTeam

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore 49ers EDU
28 / 39

OL Jaylon Moore
49ers EDU

Kym Fortino/49ers
Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz Gift of Life
29 / 39

Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz
Gift of Life

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley Autism Tree
30 / 39

TE Ross Dwelley
Autism Tree

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies
31 / 39

OL Jon Feliciano
Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies

Kym Fortino/49ers
Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn Humane Society Silicon Valley
32 / 39

Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn

Humane Society Silicon Valley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Randy Gregory HEADstrong Foundation
33 / 39

DL Randy Gregory
HEADstrong Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks South County Football Alumni Association
34 / 39

LB Oren Burks
South County Football Alumni Association

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price The Michael J. Fox Foundation
35 / 39

RB Tyrion Davis-Price
The Michael J. Fox Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold NEGU
36 / 39

QB Sam Darnold
NEGU

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner Hope 139
37 / 39

TE Charlie Woerner
Hope 139

Kym Fortino/49ers
Assistant Defensive Line Coach Darryl Tapp Tapp Family Fund
38 / 39

Assistant Defensive Line Coach Darryl Tapp
Tapp Family Fund

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
39 / 39

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quote Roundup: 49ers Players Share the Stories Behind Their Cleats

San Francisco 49ers shared the heartfelt stories behind their customized footwear for the NFL's 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign.
news

49ers Raise Awareness to Personal Causes with My Cause My Cleats 👟

This Sunday, the 49ers will wear their customized cleats on the field to amplify the causes close to their hearts off the field.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Coach Gifts a Second Chance at Life🎗

In a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, 49ers offensive quality control coach Deuce Schwartz met his blood stem cell recipient, Tony Hartman.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Raise Awareness to Personal Causes with My Cause My Cleats 👟

This Sunday, the 49ers will wear their customized cleats on the field to amplify the causes close to their hearts off the field.
news

Kyle Shanahan Honors Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland with My Cause My Cleats

For the first time in his career, Shanahan participated in the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

49ers Embrace Personal Foundations in 2021 My Cause My Cleats

This Sunday, the 49ers will wear their customized cleats on the field to amplify the causes close to their hearts off the field.
Advertising