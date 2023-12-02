Visa Partners with NFL to Directly Support Players 'My Cause My Cleats' Charities

Now in its eighth season, My Cause My Cleats celebrates the positive impact players make in communities across the world by highlighting relevant issues and causes on specially designed cleats throughout games during Weeks 13 and 14 of the NFL season.
In this Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, over 40 San Francisco 49ers players and coaches are set to showcase their passions beyond the game through personalized footwear that represent a diverse array of nonprofits.
This season, Visa, the official payment services technology partner of the NFL, is working with the league and the NFL Foundation to increase the impact of player-supported charities by providing football fans with a solution to make donations to select players' causes, regardless of whether their cleats are available for auction. This is the first time fans will have the opportunity to donate to player causes through the NFL Foundation without bidding on cleats.
49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead, tight end George Kittle, running back Christian McCaffrey, quarterback Brock Purdy, linebacker Fred Warner and wide receiver Deebo Samuel are participating in the NFL Foundation's first My Cause My Cleats donation campaign. Keep reading to learn more about their causes and donate directly to their nonprofits:
Arik Armstead - Armstead Academic Project
Dedicated to ensuring that every student, no matter their socioeconomic status, has direct access to the resources they need to thrive, the Armstead Academic Project provides youth with positive spaces, tools and academic support to unlock their potential and achieve their goals.
Founded by San Francisco 49ers Arik Armstead and his wife Melinda Armstead in 2019, the Project supports students in Sacramento and the Bay Area. The fundamental premise of AAP is that a zip code should not define student opportunity.
George Kittle - Operation Freedom Paws
Operation Freedom Paws is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization doing life-saving work. For the veterans, first responders, non-veterans and children we serve, the human-canine relationships built here are nothing short of a lifeline. Operation Freedom Paws exists to save lives through human-canine service dog partnerships.
Christian McCaffrey - 23 and Troops/The Logan Project
23 and Troops focuses on helping our U.S. active-duty military, veterans and frontline workers overcome trauma and PTSD. Many veterans have returned home from war, but they've never truly come back. Together, we can address what happens when the uniform comes off and help finally bring them home.
The Logan Project raises funds for specialized gaming consoles to be provided to children's hospitals across the country while connecting kids with athletes they admire. The source of inspiration for the effort is Logan Hale, a Christian McCaffrey and Carolina Panthers fan who lost his battle with childhood cancer in late 2021.
Brock Purdy - Child Advocates of Silicon Valley
Child Advocates of Silicon Valley is an independent nonprofit 501 (c)3 organization founded in 1986. They serve children aged birth to 21 years old who are placed in the Santa Clara County Dependency Court System (commonly referred to as foster care) for having experienced trauma in the form of abuse, neglect and/or abandonment.
They serve children in foster care by: ensuring every child has a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Volunteer; building enduring community partnerships to broaden and strengthen their impact; influencing local policies and decisions that affect the children they serve.
Fred Warner - COPD Foundation
The COPD Foundation's mission is to help millions of people live longer and healthier lives by advancing research, advocacy, and awareness to stop chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, bronchiectasis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung disease.
Deebo Samuel - Student Program for Athletic and Academic Transitioning
Student Program for Athletic and Academic Transitioning (SPAAT) believes that no student-athlete should be left behind. They provide customized wrap-around support services that help every student-athlete transition from their secondary education to the world of college, careers and adulthood. Their mission is to prepare student-athletes for success in college, careers and life after sports.
See which causes the 49ers are supporting with their one-of-a-kind cleats in this season's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign presented by Shoe Palace.