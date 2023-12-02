Visa Partners with NFL to Directly Support Players 'My Cause My Cleats' Charities

Now in its eighth season, My Cause My Cleats celebrates the positive impact players make in communities across the world by highlighting relevant issues and causes on specially designed cleats throughout games during Weeks 13 and 14 of the NFL season.

In this Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, over 40 San Francisco 49ers players and coaches are set to showcase their passions beyond the game through personalized footwear that represent a diverse array of nonprofits.

This season, Visa, the official payment services technology partner of the NFL, is working with the league and the NFL Foundation to increase the impact of player-supported charities by providing football fans with a solution to make donations to select players' causes, regardless of whether their cleats are available for auction. This is the first time fans will have the opportunity to donate to player causes through the NFL Foundation without bidding on cleats.