Off the Field: 49ers Coach Gifts a Second Chance at Life🎗

"It was amazing," Hartman said. "When he came out, I kind of wanted to run and hug him, but I knew I had to stay in place for the video cameras because they were set up for the shot. Then we hugged and I just bursted into tears. And I'm not a crier at all – it just came out of me."

Following the emotional introduction, Schwartz took Hartman on a tour of Levi's® Stadium and the SAP Performance Facility. They stopped at exclusive areas around the stadium such as the tunnels and the NRG Solar Terrace. The two also sat down to share their experiences as donor and recipient.