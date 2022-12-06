49ers Sign Quarterback Josh Johnson

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed QB Josh Johnson to a one-year deal.

Johnson (6-3, 205) was originally drafted in the fifth round (160th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Throughout his career with the Buccaneers (2009-11), Cleveland Browns (2012), Cincinnati Bengals (2013), 49ers (2014, 2020-21), New York Jets (2015, 2021), Indianapolis Colts (2015), Buffalo Bills (2015), Baltimore Ravens (2016, 2021), New York Giants (2017), Houston Texans (2017), Washington Football Team (2018), Detroit Lions (2019) and Denver Broncos (2021), he has appeared in 37 games (nine starts) and completed 205 of 353 pass attempts for 2,270 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's also recorded 76 rushes for 422 yards (5.6 average) and one touchdown on the ground.

In 2021, Johnson spent time with the Jets and the Ravens, where he appeared in four games and completed 57 of 85 attempts for 638 yards, five touchdowns and a 99.0 quarterback rating. This year, Johnson signed to the Denver Broncos practice squad on August 31, 2022 after spending training camp with the team.