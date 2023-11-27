49ers Raise Awareness to Personal Causes with My Cause My Cleats 👟

The San Francisco 49ers will reveal their passions beyond the game through their customized footwear for the NFL's 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign in Week 13.
In Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, players have the opportunity represent their chosen organizations through personally designed cleats that raise awareness for causes that are important to them.
Thirty-three San Francisco 49ers players will participate in this year's My Cause My Cleats initiative presented by Shoe Palace in support of various causes and nonprofit organizations.
Additionally, 49ers coaches and staff will also take part in the league-wide campaign again this season, after participating for the first time in 2021. General manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan, offensive line and run game coordinator Chris Foerster, assistant to the head coach Patrick Hagedorn, linebackers coach Johnny Holland, offensive assistant Miguel Reveles, offensive quality control coach Deuce Schwartz and assistant defensive line coach Darryl Tapp will all showcase their custom shoes in Week 13.
Fans may bid on select game-issued player cleats via the 2023 NFL My Cause My Cleats Auction to help players raise funds for their chosen causes.
Here's a full list of causes that will be represented by the 49ers on Sunday:
Coaches and Staff
- General manager John Lynch – John Lynch Foundation / Gary Sinise Foundation
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan – Prostate Cancer Foundation
- Offensive line and run game coordinator Chris Foerster – Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation
- Offensive quality control coach Deuce Schwartz – Gift of Life
- Offensive assistant Miguel Reveles – Ronald McDonald House (Inland Empire - SoCal)
- Assistant to the head coach Patrick Hagedorn – Silicon Valley Humane Society
- Linebackers coach Johnny Holland – Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation
- Assistant defensive line coach Darryl Tapp – Tapp Family Fund
Players
- Brandon Aiyuk – Boys & Girls Club of America
- Arik Armstead – Armstead Academic Project
- Nick Bosa – More Than 4 Athletics
- Jake Brendel – Living for Zachary
- Spencer Burford – Mercy Housing
- Oren Burks – South County Football Alumni Association
- Samuel Darnold – NEGU
- Ty Davis-Price – The Michael J. Fox Foundation
- Ross Dwelley – Autism Tree Project Foundation
- Jon Feliciano – Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies
- Dre Greenlaw – Bill Wilson Center
- Randy Gregory – Headstrong Foundation
- Talanoa Hufanga – Hawaii Community Foundation - Maui Strong Fund
- Kyle Juszczyk – National Breast Cancer Foundation
- Jauan Jennings – 49ers PREP
- George Kittle – Operation Freedom Paws
- Javon Kinlaw – CityTeam
- Deommodore Lenoir – RYSE Youth Center
- T.Y. McGill – T.Y. McGill Jr. Foundation
- Colton McKivitz – CWA Veteran Hunt Program
- Jake Moody – TUFF Foundation
- Jaylon Moore – 49ers EDU
- Elijah Mitchell – Dreams Come True of Louisiana, Inc.
- George Odum – American Liver Foundation
- Brock Purdy – Child Advocates of Silicon Valley
- Deebo Samuel – SPAAT
- Trent Williams – Sarcoma Foundation of America
- Charvarius Ward – Football Camp for the Stars
- Samuel Womack III – YMCA Bayview Hunters Point
- Charlie Woerner – Hope 139
- Chase Young – K9s for Warriors
See which causes the 49ers are supporting with their one-of-a-kind cleats in this season's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign presented by Shoe Palace.