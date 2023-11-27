Presented by

49ers Raise Awareness to Personal Causes with My Cause My Cleats 👟

Nov 27, 2023 at 07:00 AM
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers will reveal their passions beyond the game through their customized footwear for the NFL's 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign in Week 13.

In Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, players have the opportunity represent their chosen organizations through personally designed cleats that raise awareness for causes that are important to them.

T Trent Williams
Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams

Thirty-three San Francisco 49ers players will participate in this year's My Cause My Cleats initiative presented by Shoe Palace in support of various causes and nonprofit organizations.

Additionally, 49ers coaches and staff will also take part in the league-wide campaign again this season, after participating for the first time in 2021. General manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan, offensive line and run game coordinator Chris Foerster, assistant to the head coach Patrick Hagedorn, linebackers coach Johnny Holland, offensive assistant Miguel Reveles, offensive quality control coach Deuce Schwartz and assistant defensive line coach Darryl Tapp will all showcase their custom shoes in Week 13.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan
Kym Fortino/49ers
Head coach Kyle Shanahan

Fans may bid on select game-issued player cleats via the 2023 NFL My Cause My Cleats Auction to help players raise funds for their chosen causes.

Here's a full list of causes that will be represented by the 49ers on Sunday:

Coaches and Staff

Players

To see more photos of the 49ers "My Cause My Cleats," visit www.49ers.com/cleats.

49ers Reveal 2023 'My Cause My Cleats'

See which causes the 49ers are supporting with their one-of-a-kind cleats in this season's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign presented by Shoe Palace.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Prostate Cancer Foundation
1 / 39

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
Prostate Cancer Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel SPAAT
2 / 39

WR Deebo Samuel
SPAAT

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle Operation Freedom Paws
3 / 39

TE George Kittle
Operation Freedom Paws

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy Child Advocates of Silicon Valley
4 / 39

QB Brock Purdy
Child Advocates of Silicon Valley

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga Hawai'i Community Foundation - Mauii Strong Fund
5 / 39

S Talanoa Hufanga
Hawai'i Community Foundation - Mauii Strong Fund

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk Boys & Girls Club of America
6 / 39

WR Brandon Aiyuk
Boys & Girls Club of America

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk National Breast Cancer Foundation
7 / 39

FB Kyle Juszczyk
National Breast Cancer Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch John Lynch Foundation/Gary Sinise Foundation
8 / 39

President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
John Lynch Foundation/Gary Sinise Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead Armstead Academic Project
9 / 39

DL Arik Armstead
Armstead Academic Project

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw Bill Wilson Center
10 / 39

LB Dre Greenlaw
Bill Wilson Center

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings 49ers PREP
11 / 39

WR Jauan Jennings
49ers PREP

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody TUFF
12 / 39

K Jake Moody
TUFF

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III YMCA Bayview Hunters Point
13 / 39

CB Samuel Womack III
YMCA Bayview Hunters Point

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner COPD Foundation
14 / 39

LB Fred Warner
COPD Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation
15 / 39

Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland
Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir RYSE
16 / 39

DB Deommodore Lenoir
RYSE

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams Sarcoma Foundation of America
17 / 39

T Trent Williams
Sarcoma Foundation of America

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel Living for Zachary
18 / 39

OL Jake Brendel
Living for Zachary

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward Football Camp for the Stars
19 / 39

CB Charvarius Ward
Football Camp for the Stars

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford Mercy Housing
20 / 39

OL Spencer Burford
Mercy Housing

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell Dreams Come True of Louisiana
21 / 39

RB Elijah Mitchell
Dreams Come True of Louisiana

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill T.Y. McGill Jr. Foundation
22 / 39

DL T.Y. McGill
T.Y. McGill Jr. Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
Offensive Assistant Miguel Reveles Ronald McDonald House
23 / 39

Offensive Assistant Miguel Reveles
Ronald McDonald House

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum American Liver Foundation
24 / 39

S George Odum
American Liver Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson 95 Problems Foundation
25 / 39

DL Drake Jackson
95 Problems Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz CWA Veteran Hunt Program
26 / 39

OL Colton McKivitz
CWA Veteran Hunt Program

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw CityTeam
27 / 39

DT Javon Kinlaw
CityTeam

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore 49ers EDU
28 / 39

OL Jaylon Moore
49ers EDU

Kym Fortino/49ers
Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz Gift of Life
29 / 39

Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz
Gift of Life

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley Autism Tree
30 / 39

TE Ross Dwelley
Autism Tree

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies
31 / 39

OL Jon Feliciano
Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies

Kym Fortino/49ers
Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn Humane Society Silicon Valley
32 / 39

Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn

Humane Society Silicon Valley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Randy Gregory HEADstrong Foundation
33 / 39

DL Randy Gregory
HEADstrong Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks South County Football Alumni Association
34 / 39

LB Oren Burks
South County Football Alumni Association

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price The Michael J. Fox Foundation
35 / 39

RB Tyrion Davis-Price
The Michael J. Fox Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold NEGU
36 / 39

QB Sam Darnold
NEGU

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner Hope 139
37 / 39

TE Charlie Woerner
Hope 139

Kym Fortino/49ers
Assistant Defensive Line Coach Darryl Tapp Tapp Family Fund
38 / 39

Assistant Defensive Line Coach Darryl Tapp
Tapp Family Fund

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
39 / 39

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
