Jaden Dugger's Impactful Play Shows 49ers Rookie Class Is Delivering

It took just one play in the second half for LB Jaden Dugger to make his mark on the San Francisco 49ers 38-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, recording his first career NFL interception and taking it 35 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.

The pick-six kicked off a dominant second half for the 49ers defense, which forced five turnovers, including three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

On the first play of the second half, the Raiders had the ball on their own 30-yard line. Las Vegas QB Kirk Cousins misread the handoff, fumbled, recovered the ball, and threw a pass intended for WR Tre Tucker. Instead, Dugger intercepted it and weaved 35 yards into the end zone. The pick-six put the 49ers up 28-10 and added another standout moment from a member of the 49ers talented rookie class this season.

"It felt great. It's one of those things, you never think it could be you," Dugger said. "I haven't had a touchdown since high school, so when I got the ball I just saw so much green grass in front of me I was like, 'I got to score.'"

Despite playing just 12 defensive snaps, Dugger's production was anything but limited. He recorded four solo tackles, a pass defended, his first career NFL interception, and his first NFL touchdown.

After scoring, Dugger celebrated by throwing the game ball into the stands. He later learned that doing so could result in a fine, and laughed about it while speaking with reporters in the locker room. Dugger eventually got the ball back and thanked the fan who caught it.

"Thank you to the fan, but I heard that's a fine too," Dugger said with a laugh. "Yeah, I'm learning."

Fellow LB Dre Greenlaw joked that he thought the ball had been switched out and wasn't the official game ball, then complimented Dugger's contributions to this year's defense.

"I'm just happy for him," Greenlaw said. "He's a gifted player, a baller, brings so much to our defense, so much versatility, so I'm happy for him that he's able to make that type of play."

At just 22 years old, Dugger has made the most of his opportunities, learning from veteran linebackers Greenlaw and Fred Warner. DL Nick Bosa said Dugger's length and athleticism stand out.

"Dugger is just a talented kid," Bosa said. "Everybody talked about how he was a steal and just his length and ability to run. I told him a couple weeks ago, 'It's pretty nice to walk into a linebacker room with Dre and Fred.' He's going to just keep getting better. He's got the best guys to learn from."

Dugger was drafted in the fifth round of this year's draft, 154th overall. At 6-foot-5 with a wingspan just over seven feet, Dugger has rare length for a linebacker.

After Sunday's game, several veterans praised the 2026 rookie class's tenacity, work ethic, and eagerness to improve.

"It's a special group. Since day one, this rookie class has worked," RB Christian McCaffrey said. "They don't say much. They just come to work every day ready to go. It's the exact mindset and exact energy that you would want a rookie class to have and they've really helped our team so much."

Dugger has appeared in eight games this season, recording 25 tackles. He's one of several rookies making a contribution, and TE George Kittle believes their continued growth will be key to the team's success.