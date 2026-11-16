A Second Long Score Seals It

McCaffrey added a 16-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Then, with 3:32 left in the game, he caught another short pass from Purdy and raced 66 yards for his third score, again seeing nothing but green grass in front of him. It was the second-longest receiving touchdown of his career, which means that even without the 74-yard catch, McCaffrey still would have had a record-setting day.

His longest touchdown from scrimmage remains an 84-yard rushing score in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers.

"I would suggest to anybody to cover Christian McCaffrey," TE George Kittle said. "That would be my thing because if you don't cover him, he is just going to score touchdowns."

"Seeing 23 just run free is a really fun thing," Kittle added. "Green grass is really hard to come by in the NFL… I'm jealous but I'm happy that it's Christian because he's just the man."

When the final whistle blew, the 49ers had a 46-40 win over Dallas, the fifth straight victory over their rivals. McCaffrey finished with 13 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, plus four catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns: 223 yards from scrimmage and three scores.

More Milestones

McCaffrey is in his 10th NFL season and fifth with San Francisco. This season, milestones and records seem to arrive game by game.

After reaching 100 career touchdowns in Week 2 and setting the Super Bowl-era record for receiving touchdowns by a running back in Week 9, McCaffrey added two more receiving scores against the Cowboys. He now has 39 career touchdown catches.

Climbing the 49ers Record Books

His records are piling up in San Francisco, too. In just over four seasons with the 49ers, McCaffrey has joined lists containing the names of the franchise's all-time greats, many of whom spent nearly their entire careers in red and gold.

McCaffrey is the 49ers franchise leader in receiving scores among running backs and fullbacks with 21. FB Kyle Juszczyk is next with 17, while RB Roger Craig and FB Ken Willard each have 16.

With four catches against Dallas, McCaffrey reached 276 receptions as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, passing Ken Willard's 273 to move into fourth among the franchise's running backs and fullbacks. Hall of Famer Roger Craig leads the list with 508 catches.

Records to Watch

Another week, another record. What's next?

One mark to watch is the 49ers single-season record for total touchdowns. HOF WR Jerry Rice scored 23 in 1987, and McCaffrey's 21 in 2023 ranks second. He exits the Dallas game with 13 touchdowns through nine games this season, leaving 10 to tie Rice's record with eight games remaining in the regular season.