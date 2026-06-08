5 Takeaways from Mike Evans Following 49ers OTAs

The San Francisco 49ers made waves this offseason when they signed veteran wide receiver Mike Evans to a three-year deal in March. After spending the first 12 seasons of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the six-time Pro Bowler arrived in The Bay with one of the league's most accomplished resumes, including 11 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and a Super Bowl title.

Three months into his first offseason in Santa Clara, Evans spoke with local media following organized team activities, sharing his thoughts on his new team, quarterback Brock Purdy, and the fresh start awaiting him in The Bay.

1. A New Chapter Feels Like the Right Change

After being in Tampa for the entirety of his NFL career, Evans told the 49ers that it was never going to be easy leaving Tampa, but that this "was the best spot for me for sure."

In 2025, Evans entered the season seeking a record-breaking 12th consecutive 1,000-yard campaign, which would have surpassed Jerry Rice. But in that search, Evans suffered a hamstring injury in September which sidelined him for nine games, stifling his pursuit of the record.

Looking back, however, the veteran receiver believes the setback may have been a "blessing in disguise" as he enters the next chapter of his career.

"I'm feeling really fresh, feeling rejuvenated," Evans said after OTAs. "I'm in a new spot, new change, like I felt I needed."

2. Brock Purdy Was a Big Reason He Signed

Along with a little persuasion from 49ers tight end George Kittle, Evans said there was another big reason why he chose San Francisco.

"Love Brock, he's a big reason why I came here," Evans said about franchise quarterback Brock Purdy. "Throws a great ball, super smart, he's about his business too. Comes to work every single day. He's a quiet guy, but me and him talk about not just football, but life. Really cool guy."

The chemistry between Evans and Purdy has already been evident during OTAs with Evans catching multiple touchdown passes and being active in the red zone.

"They put me in good spots," Evans said on adjusting to Shanahan's offense. "They gave me some one-on-one coverage, which I love. I just pride myself on getting in the end zone, winning versus bad leverage, and in one-on-one opportunities I gotta get over for Brock."

Kittle noted Evans had "three to five touchdowns" during one of their first OTA practices and said that Evans brings a "new dimension" to the offense, especially in the red zone.

3. The Transition Has Been Smooth

Since being in Santa Clara, Evans has said that the transition has been "smooth."

"The practices have been competitive. The weather has been amazing. I talked about that before, but that's been great," Evans jokingly said referencing Florida's humid weather. "I was in Tampa for a really long time, but it's football at the end of the day. The guys on this team, the staff, it made me feel welcome."

Evans was praised by some veterans, including tackle Trent Williams. Earlier, Williams called Evans a future Hall of Famer and said younger players have had a hard time not "fan girling" over the receiver's arrival.

When Mike heard Williams comment, he joked "Y'all hear that, right? A first-ballot Hall of Famer said that about me."

4. Evans Sees a Team Built to Compete

After winning Super Bowl LV with Tampa Bay, Evans knows what a championship-caliber roster looks like. Based on what he's seen during his first few months here, he believes the 49ers have the pieces to compete with anyone.

"Our roster is a great roster," Evans said. "We stack up with the best of the best in the league."

Evans later added that his belief in this roster is paired with an appreciation for how quickly opportunities can come and go in the NFL.

"I'm extremely competitive… so not taking these opportunities for granted."

5. The Veteran Wants to Lead by Example

Beyond his value on the field, Evans has already made an impression on teammates with his mindset.

Kittle said Evans "takes ball incredibly seriously" and noted that his professionalism is setting the tone for a young receiver room. Williams echoed the same, pointing to Evans' consistency and professionalism as traits players can learn from.

"Just to watch his success over the years and watch how he's been a consistent talent in this league," Williams said. "And now in OTAs in Year 13, taking it as seriously as he did, that's an example of why he is who he is."

Evans made it clear that he's ready to make an impact in San Francisco.