Morning Report: Inside 49ers Prep's Sixth-Annual Nike 11-On Event 🗞️ 

49ers Spend Summer Giving Back Through Youth Football Camps | Off the Field

Before returning to Santa Clara for training camp, several players of the San Francisco 49ers spent part of their offseason investing in the next generation of athletes by hosting youth football camps in communities that helped shape their journeys to the NFL.

Christian McCaffrey Named Best Comeback Athlete at 2026 ESPYS

Congratulations are in order for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, as he was honored as the Best Comeback Athlete at the 2026 ESPYS. The ESPYS brings together all of sports biggest stars at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City to celebrate the year's best moments.

49ers Reveal Uniform Schedule for the 2026 Season