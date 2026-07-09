Morning Report: Steve Wyche Breaks Down 49ers Defense 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, July 9:
New and Notable
Steve Wyche Breaks Down Why 49ers Defense Could Be Among NFL's Best
As the football world inches closer to training camp, NFL Network chief national reporter Steve Wyche believes the San Francisco 49ers defense is primed for another statement season.
Kittle, Juszczyk Celebrate Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding | Off the Field
San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle and FB Kyle Juszczyk spent the holiday weekend celebrating fellow NFL tight end Travis Kelce and music superstar Taylor Swift as the couple tied the knot.
49ers Announce 2026 Game Themes at Levi's® Stadium
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the themes and special celebrations for each home game during the 2026 season at Levi's® Stadium. Throughout the season, the organization will recognize league initiatives, honor franchise legends, and celebrate the Faithful.
Videos 📽
Photos 📷
49ers PREP, presented by U.S. Bank, brought together eight teams at Berean Christian High School for the annual Nike 11-On event, featuring a high-energy day of competition through a 7-on-7 passing tournament and linemen challenge.
49ers PREP brought its Traditional Tackle Skills Camp, presented by Taube Philanthropies, to Kathleen MacDonald High School, giving young athletes the opportunity to develop their football fundamentals on the field.
Take a look as San Francisco 49ers players strike a pose during the team's 2026 Media Day.