Morning Report: Steve Wyche Breaks Down 49ers Defense 🗞️

Steve Wyche Breaks Down Why 49ers Defense Could Be Among NFL's Best

As the football world inches closer to training camp, NFL Network chief national reporter Steve Wyche believes the San Francisco 49ers defense is primed for another statement season.

Kittle, Juszczyk Celebrate Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding | Off the Field

San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle and FB Kyle Juszczyk spent the holiday weekend celebrating fellow NFL tight end Travis Kelce and music superstar Taylor Swift as the couple tied the knot.

49ers Announce 2026 Game Themes at Levi's® Stadium