49ers Announce 2026 Game Themes at Levi's® Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers have announced the themes and special celebrations for each home game during the 2026 season at Levi's® Stadium. Throughout the season, the organization will recognize league initiatives, honor franchise legends, and celebrate the Faithful.
Here's a look at the 49ers 2026 home game themes:
- Preseason Week 1 vs. Tennessee Titans (Aug. 13, 6 p.m.) – Football for All
- The 49ers will continue their Football for All celebration, an initiative launched in 2023 that showcases the diversity, equity, and inclusion that define the Bay Area, the Faithful worldwide, and the sports industry.
- Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins (Sept. 20, 1:25 p.m.) – Home Opener
- The Faithful will welcome the team back to Levi's® Stadium for the first regular season home game of the 2026 season.
- Week 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals (Sept. 27, 1:05 p.m.) – Latino Heritage Month
- The 49ers will celebrate Latino Heritage Month by recognizing the histories, cultures, and contributions of Latino Americans.
- Week 4 vs. Denver Broncos (Oct. 4, 1:25 p.m.) – Crucial Catch, Roger Craig Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence Ceremony
- The team will support the NFL's Crucial Catch initiative, raising awareness about cancer prevention, early detection, and risk reduction while honoring cancer survivors and those currently battling the disease. At halftime, Pro Football Hall of Famer Roger Craig will be recognized with his Ring of Excellence ceremony following his election to the PFHOF Class of 2026.
- Week 6 vs. Washington Commanders (Oct. 19, 5:15 p.m.) – 49ers Hall of Fame Ceremony, Alumni Weekend
- During "Monday Night Football," the 49ers will celebrate their annual Alumni Weekend and honor franchise legends. At halftime, former linebacker Keena Turner will become the 34th inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame.
- Week 9 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Nov. 8, 1:05 p.m.) – Salute to Service
- The 49ers will join the NFL in honoring veterans, active-duty service members, and military families through the league's Salute to Service initiative.
- Week 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks (Nov. 29, 1:25 p.m.) – My Cause My Cleats
- Players, coaches, and front office staff will showcase personalized cleats and shoes representing charitable organizations and causes important to them as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.
- Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Jan. 3, 5:20 p.m.) – Inspire Change, Faithful Appreciation
- During "Sunday Night Football," the 49ers will recognize the NFL's Inspire Change initiative, highlighting the team's commitment to social justice and community impact. The organization will also celebrate Faithful Appreciation during the final home game of the regular season, honoring fans for their loyalty and support throughout the year.