Morning Report: Purdy Lands on NFL Top 100, 49ers as USMNT Stars 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, July 6:
New and Notable
49ers Players Compared to USMNT Stars
As the U.S. Men's National Team continues its FIFA World Cup 2026 run, a few familiar American football themes still apply: leadership, versatility, scoring power, veteran presence, and making the most of the moment. Here's how our 49ers players line up with stars on the USMNT.
49ers Continue Offseason Development at 2026 Tight End University
Professor of tight ends, George Kittle, returned to his sixth Tight End University in Nashville, helping lead the annual three-day summit alongside co-founders Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen.
Brock Purdy Ranked No. 85 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy earned the No. 85 spot on NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players" list.
Videos 📽
Photos 📷
49ers PREP, presented by U.S. Bank, brought together eight teams at Berean Christian High School for the annual Nike 11-On event, featuring a high-energy day of competition through a 7-on-7 passing tournament and linemen challenge.
49ers PREP brought its Traditional Tackle Skills Camp, presented by Taube Philanthropies, to Kathleen MacDonald High School, giving young athletes the opportunity to develop their football fundamentals on the field.
Take a look as San Francisco 49ers players strike a pose during the team's 2026 Media Day.