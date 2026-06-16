Morning Report: 49ers 2026 Media Day Photos, More from the Rookies 🗞️

Take a look as San Francisco 49ers players strike a pose during the team's 2026 Media Day.
Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, June 16:
New and Notable
5 Things to Know: Offensive Lineman Enrique Cruz Jr.
The Chicago native adds size, athleticism, and versatility to the 49ers competitive offensive line room. Here are five things to know about Enrique Cruz Jr.
Keena Turner to Be Inducted Into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame
The San Francisco 49ers and the York family announced that LB Keena Turner will become the 34th inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame.
49ers Sign RB Sincere Mccormick to One-Year Deal; Waive RB Jordan Mims
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed RB Sincere McCormick to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived RB Jordan Mims.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Check out the best photos from practice as the 49ers enter Phase 3 of the offseason program.
Take a look at the top images from Phase 2 of the offseason program.
View some of the best photos of the San Francisco 49ers 2026 rookie class officially signing their contracts.