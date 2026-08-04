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Morning Report: Insights into Special Teams, Mike Brown Visits Camp 🗞️ 

Aug 04, 2026 at 07:03 AM
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Ines Diaz

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Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, August 4:

New and Notable

Day 6 of 49ers Camp 2026: Competition Heats Up Ahead of the Preseason

The team welcomed special guest New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown, whose son, Cameron Brown, serves as a defensive quality control coach for the 49ers.

Learn More>>>

Trent Williams Ranked No. 40 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'

The veteran has built a body of work that includes 12 Pro Bowl selections and three first team AP All-Pro honors while continuing to set the standard at his position.

Learn More>>>

The Faithful Celebrated on NFL's 'Back Together Weekend'

Day 5 of 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa brought a new energy as the San Francisco 49ers joined all 32 NFL clubs in celebrating the NFL's "Back Together Weekend."

Learn More >>>

Videos 📽

Photos 📷

49ers Stay Locked In at Day 6 of Training Camp

Take a look at the top photos from Day 6 of 49ers Training Camp, presented by Visa.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
2 / 47

CB Ephesians Prysock

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
4 / 47

WR Wesley Grimes

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
5 / 47

K Eddy Piñeiro

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Jakob Robinson
6 / 47

CB Jakob Robinson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
7 / 47

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
8 / 47

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, OL Austin Pleasants
9 / 47

OL Jake Brendel, OL Austin Pleasants

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
10 / 47

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
11 / 47

QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
12 / 47

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Robert Jones
13 / 47

OL Robert Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Malik Turner
14 / 47

WR Malik Turner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
15 / 47

QB Mac Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Brandon Parker, OL Nick Zakelj
16 / 47

OL Brandon Parker, OL Nick Zakelj

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Ji'Ayir Brown
17 / 47

DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
18 / 47

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
19 / 47

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
20 / 47

TE Luke Farrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
21 / 47

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
22 / 47

WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
23 / 47

CB Upton Stout

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Connor Colby, OL Dominick Pun i
24 / 47

OL Connor Colby, OL Dominick Pun i

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
25 / 47

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Renardo Green
26 / 47

CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
27 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Alfred Collins
28 / 47

OL Alfred Collins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
29 / 47

CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
30 / 47

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Junior Bergen
31 / 47

WR Junior Bergen

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Drake Nugent, OL Dominick Puni
32 / 47

OL Drake Nugent, OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Nick Martin
33 / 47

LB Nick Martin

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Ji'Ayir Brown
34 / 47

DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
35 / 47

LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
36 / 47

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
37 / 47

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Hayden Rucci
38 / 47

TE Hayden Rucci

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
39 / 47

TE Jake Tonges

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Colton Dowell, CB Darrell Luter Jr.
40 / 47

WR Colton Dowell, CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro, P Jack Bouwmeester
41 / 47

K Eddy Piñeiro, P Jack Bouwmeester

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Nate Hobbs
42 / 47

CB Nate Hobbs

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Siran Neal
43 / 47

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
44 / 47

WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner
45 / 47

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Austen Pleasants
46 / 47

OL Austen Pleasants

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
47 / 47

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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49ers Keep the Momentum Rolling on Day 5 of Training Camp

View the best photos as the 49ers continue Day 5 of 2026 Training Camp, presented by Visa.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr., WR Mike Evans
2 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel Sr., WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
3 / 46

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams
4 / 46

T Trent Williams

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins, CB Jack Jones
5 / 46

WR Jordan Watkins, CB Jack Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Mike Evans
6 / 46

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, TE Jake Tonges
7 / 46

LB Fred Warner, TE Jake Tonges

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
8 / 46

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle, WR Jordan Watkins
9 / 46

S Marques Sigle, WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Colton Dowell
10 / 46

WR Colton Dowell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
11 / 46

WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
12 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trenton Irwin
13 / 46

WR Trenton Irwin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
14 / 46

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
15 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
16 / 46

TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
17 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
18 / 46

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
19 / 46

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Will Pauling
21 / 46

WR Will Pauling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
22 / 46

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Will Pauling
23 / 46

WR Will Pauling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
24 / 46

TE Jake Tonges

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, T Trent Williams
25 / 46

DL Nick Bosa, T Trent Williams

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
26 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
27 / 46

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
28 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Upton Stout
29 / 46

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
30 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
31 / 46

LB Dre Greenlaw

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Josiah Deguara
32 / 46

TE Josiah Deguara

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
33 / 46

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
34 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Siran Neal
35 / 46

DB Siran Neal

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
36 / 46

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
37 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
38 / 46

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
39 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
40 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Junior Bergen
41 / 46

WR Junior Bergen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
42 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
43 / 46

San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
44 / 46

CB Upton Stout

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Kevin Givens, T Trent Williams
45 / 46

DL Kevin Givens, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
46 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Pads Are On for Day 4 of Training Camp

View the best photos as the 49ers continue Day 4 of 2026 Training Camp, presented by Visa.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling
1 / 90

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Keion White
2 / 90

DL Keion White

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
3 / 90

OL Dominick Puni

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
4 / 90

RB Sincere McCormick

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins, WR Junior Bergen
5 / 90

WR Jordan Watkins, WR Junior Bergen

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 90

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
7 / 90

WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
8 / 90

RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
9 / 90

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
10 / 90

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
11 / 90

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Marques Sigle
12 / 90

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
13 / 90

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
14 / 90

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Nate Hobbs, WR De'Zhaun Stribling
15 / 90

CB Nate Hobbs, WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson, CB Renardo Green
16 / 90

WR Demarcus Robinson, CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
17 / 90

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
18 / 90

LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
19 / 90

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
20 / 90

DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 San Francisco 49ers Defense
21 / 90

2026 San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
22 / 90

DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height
23 / 90

DL Romello Height

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Cameron Sample
24 / 90

DL Cameron Sample

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
25 / 90

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
26 / 90

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trenton Irwin
27 / 90

WR Trenton Irwin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
28 / 90

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke, QB Adrian Martinez, QB Brock Purdy
29 / 90

QB Kurtis Rourke, QB Adrian Martinez, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing, CB Upton Stout
30 / 90

WR Jacob Cowing, CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout, WR Jacob Cowing
31 / 90

CB Upton Stout, WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
32 / 90

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
33 / 90

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
34 / 90

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
35 / 90

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 San Francisco 49ers Offense
36 / 90

2026 San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
37 / 90

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Patrick McMorris
38 / 90

S Patrick McMorris

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
39 / 90

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
40 / 90

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Malik Turner
41 / 90

WR Malik Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones, DB Larry Worth III
42 / 90

QB Mac Jones, DB Larry Worth III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
43 / 90

QB Kurtis Rourke

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Renardo Green, WR Mike Evans
44 / 90

CB Renardo Green, WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, OL Dominick Puni
45 / 90

OL Colton McKivitz, OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Alumnus Patrick Willis, LB Luke Gifford
46 / 90

49ers Alumnus Patrick Willis, LB Luke Gifford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, TE Jake Tonges
47 / 90

OL Nick Zakelj, TE Jake Tonges

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
48 / 90

LB Tatum Bethune

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Mike Evans
49 / 90

WR Mike Evans

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Larry Worth III
50 / 90

DB Larry Worth III

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Larry Worth III, LB Jaden Dugger
51 / 90

DB Larry Worth III, LB Jaden Dugger

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Siran Neal
52 / 90

DB Siran Neal

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
53 / 90

WR Jacob Cowing

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
54 / 90

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
55 / 90

LB Dre Greenlaw

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Larry Worth III
56 / 90

DB Larry Worth III

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
57 / 90

LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Jalen Stroman
58 / 90

S Jalen Stroman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
59 / 90

S Ashtyn Davis

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Marques Sigle
60 / 90

S Marques Sigle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Fred Warner
61 / 90

RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, FB Kyle Juszczyk
62 / 90

LB Dre Greenlaw, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Hayden Rucci
63 / 90

TE Hayden Rucci

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
64 / 90

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
65 / 90

DL Nick Bosa

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Nick Martin, LB Fred Warner
66 / 90

LB Nick Martin, LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
67 / 90

LB Dre Greenlaw

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
68 / 90

WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
69 / 90

TE Luke Farrell

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner, WR Mike Evans
70 / 90

LB Fred Warner, WR Mike Evans

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
71 / 90

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
72 / 90

TE Luke Farrell

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams
73 / 90

T Trent Williams

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Nate Hobbs, WR Demarcus Robinson
74 / 90

CB Nate Hobbs, WR Demarcus Robinson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Mac Jones
75 / 90

QB Mac Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Jalen Stroman
76 / 90

S Jalen Stroman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Jakob Robinson, WR Wesley Grimes
77 / 90

CB Jakob Robinson, WR Wesley Grimes

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Mac Jones
78 / 90

QB Mac Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Romello Height, OL Colton McKivitz
79 / 90

DL Romello Height, OL Colton McKivitz

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
80 / 90

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
81 / 90

LB Jalen Graham

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
82 / 90

RB Kaelon Black

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Mac Jones
83 / 90

QB Mac Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
84 / 90

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
85 / 90

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Nick Martin
86 / 90

LB Nick Martin

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger, RB Sincere McCormick
87 / 90

LB Jaden Dugger, RB Sincere McCormick

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
88 / 90

S Ashtyn Davis

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
89 / 90

RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
2026 San Francisco 49ers Offense
90 / 90

2026 San Francisco 49ers Offense

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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