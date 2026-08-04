Morning Report: Insights into Special Teams, Mike Brown Visits Camp 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, August 4:
New and Notable
Day 6 of 49ers Camp 2026: Competition Heats Up Ahead of the Preseason
The team welcomed special guest New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown, whose son, Cameron Brown, serves as a defensive quality control coach for the 49ers.
Trent Williams Ranked No. 40 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'
The veteran has built a body of work that includes 12 Pro Bowl selections and three first team AP All-Pro honors while continuing to set the standard at his position.
The Faithful Celebrated on NFL's 'Back Together Weekend'
Day 5 of 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa brought a new energy as the San Francisco 49ers joined all 32 NFL clubs in celebrating the NFL's "Back Together Weekend."
Videos 📽
Photos 📷
Take a look at the top photos from Day 6 of 49ers Training Camp, presented by Visa.
View the best photos as the 49ers continue Day 5 of 2026 Training Camp, presented by Visa.
View the best photos as the 49ers continue Day 4 of 2026 Training Camp, presented by Visa.