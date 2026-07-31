Morning Report: Morning Report: McCaffrey, Purdy, and More Talk Camp Progress 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, July 31:
New and Notable
Day 3 of 49ers Camp 2026: Key Takeaways from Wednesday's Practice
The 49ers returned to the practice field on Wednesday following Tuesday's lighter jog-through session, an adjustment to this year's Training Camp schedule.
49ers Sign DL Quinton Bell, DL K.J. Henry to One-Year Deals; More Moves
The 49ers signed DL Quinton Bell and DL K.J. Henry to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived/injured DL William Bradley-King and DL Andrew Farmer II.
George Kittle Ranked No. 46 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'
Kittle's energy and physicality on San Francisco's offense continues to make him one of the league's most productive tight ends, earning the No. 46 spot on NFL Network's annual list.
Videos 📽
Photos 📷
View the best photos as the 49ers continue Day 3 of 2026 Training Camp, presented by Visa.
View the best moments as the 49ers continue Day 2 of 2026 Training Camp, presented by Visa
Check out the best moments captured as the 49ers kicked off Day 1 of 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa.