Morning Report: Jesse Sapolu Previews 49ers 2026 Season 🗞️

Juszczyk Joins Jerry Rice, Steve Young at American Century Championship | Off the Field

The San Francisco 49ers were well represented at the 2026 American Century Championship held annually at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk made his third appearance in the celebrity golf tournament, joining longtime event participants and 49ers Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Steve Young in the 90-player field.

49ers Training Camp Open Practices Start July 26; Four Things You Need to Know

Football is back! The San Francisco 49ers are inviting the Faithful to get an up-close look at the team as they prepare for the 2026 season. The team will host 11 open practices of 49ers Training Camp presented by Visa at the SAP Performance Facility, located next to Levi's® Stadium in Santa Clara, beginning Sunday, July 26.

WR Trent Taylor Announces Retirement After Seven-Year NFL Career