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Morning Report: Four Things to Know Ahead of Training Camp 🗞️

Jul 13, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, July 13:

‼️ The 2026 season is almost here! For a limited time, all fees are on us for single game tickets to Levi's® Stadium when you purchase through 49ers.com or the 49ers App.

New and Notable

49ers Training Camp Open Practices Start July 26; Four Things You Need to Know

Football is back! The San Francisco 49ers are inviting the Faithful to get an up-close look at the team as they prepare for the 2026 season. The team will host 11 open practices of 49ers Training Camp presented by Visa at the SAP Performance Facility, located next to Levi's® Stadium in Santa Clara, beginning Sunday, July 26.

Learn More>>>

49ers Announce 2026 Open Training Camp Schedule

The San Francisco 49ers announced open practice dates and ticketing information for the team's 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa. This year's schedule features 11 open practices, five weekend dates, and one joint practice with the Tennessee Titans. Located at the SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara next door to Levi's® Stadium, Training Camp is an up-close-and-personal opportunity for Faithful of all ages to see and cheer on their favorite players.

Learn More>>>

Steve Wyche Breaks Down Why 49ers Defense Could Be Among NFL's Best

As the football world inches closer to training camp, NFL Network chief national reporter Steve Wyche believes the San Francisco 49ers defense is primed for another statement season.

Learn More>>>

Videos 📽

Photos 📷

49ers PREP Hosts Fifth-Annual Nike 11-On Event

49ers PREP, presented by U.S. Bank, brought together eight teams at Berean Christian High School for the annual Nike 11-On event, featuring a high-energy day of competition through a 7-on-7 passing tournament and linemen challenge.

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49ers PREP Hosts Taube Tackle Skills Camp at Kathleen MacDonald

49ers PREP brought its Traditional Tackle Skills Camp, presented by Taube Philanthropies, to Kathleen MacDonald High School, giving young athletes the opportunity to develop their football fundamentals on the field.

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LB Curtis Robinson
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49ers Media Day Shots 🎬

Take a look as San Francisco 49ers players strike a pose during the team's 2026 Media Day.

RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

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QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

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TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

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LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

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DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

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QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

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WR Ricky Pearsall
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WR Ricky Pearsall

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LB Dre Greenlaw
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LB Dre Greenlaw

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WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

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CB Darrell Luter Jr.
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CB Darrell Luter Jr.

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DL C.J. West
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DL C.J. West

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CB Ephesians Prysock
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CB Ephesians Prysock

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FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

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QB Kurtis Rourke
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QB Kurtis Rourke

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K Eddy Piñeiro
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K Eddy Piñeiro

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QB Mac Jones
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QB Mac Jones

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CB Upton Stout
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CB Upton Stout

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DL Mykel Williams
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DL Mykel Williams

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WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

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TE Jake Tonges
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TE Jake Tonges

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DL Alfred Collins
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DL Alfred Collins

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WR Ricky Pearsall
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WR Ricky Pearsall

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LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

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OL Carver Willis
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OL Carver Willis

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DL Osa Odighizuwa
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DL Osa Odighizuwa

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TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

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DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

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RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

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LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

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WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

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LB Luke Gifford
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LB Luke Gifford

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CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

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DL Gracen Halton
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DL Gracen Halton

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DL Mykel Williams
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DL Mykel Williams

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RB Jordan James
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RB Jordan James

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FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

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DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

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WR Christian Kirk
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WR Christian Kirk

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RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

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TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

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OL Connor Colby
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OL Connor Colby

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QB Kurtis Rourke
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QB Kurtis Rourke

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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

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CB Upton Stout
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CB Upton Stout

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RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

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CB Upton Stout
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CB Upton Stout

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WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

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DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

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S Malik Mustapha
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S Malik Mustapha

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TE Jake Tonges
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TE Jake Tonges

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