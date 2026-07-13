Morning Report: Four Things to Know Ahead of Training Camp 🗞️

49ers Training Camp Open Practices Start July 26; Four Things You Need to Know

Football is back! The San Francisco 49ers are inviting the Faithful to get an up-close look at the team as they prepare for the 2026 season. The team will host 11 open practices of 49ers Training Camp presented by Visa at the SAP Performance Facility, located next to Levi's® Stadium in Santa Clara, beginning Sunday, July 26.

49ers Announce 2026 Open Training Camp Schedule

The San Francisco 49ers announced open practice dates and ticketing information for the team's 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa. This year's schedule features 11 open practices, five weekend dates, and one joint practice with the Tennessee Titans. Located at the SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara next door to Levi's® Stadium, Training Camp is an up-close-and-personal opportunity for Faithful of all ages to see and cheer on their favorite players.

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