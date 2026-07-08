Morning Report: 2026 Game Themes, Juszczyk and Kittle at Travis Kelce's Wedding 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, July 8:
New and Notable
Kittle, Juszczyk Celebrate Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding | Off the Field
San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle and FB Kyle Juszczyk spent the holiday weekend celebrating fellow NFL tight end Travis Kelce and music superstar Taylor Swift as the couple tied the knot.
49ers Announce 2026 Game Themes at Levi's® Stadium
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the themes and special celebrations for each home game during the 2026 season at Levi's® Stadium. Throughout the season, the organization will recognize league initiatives, honor franchise legends, and celebrate the Faithful.
49ers Sign DL Gracen Halton to a Four-Year Deal
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Gracen Halton to a four-year deal. With the signing, the 49ers now have all eight of the team's 2026 draft picks under contract.
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49ers PREP, presented by U.S. Bank, brought together eight teams at Berean Christian High School for the annual Nike 11-On event, featuring a high-energy day of competition through a 7-on-7 passing tournament and linemen challenge.
49ers PREP brought its Traditional Tackle Skills Camp, presented by Taube Philanthropies, to Kathleen MacDonald High School, giving young athletes the opportunity to develop their football fundamentals on the field.
Take a look as San Francisco 49ers players strike a pose during the team's 2026 Media Day.