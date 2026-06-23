Morning Report: 2026 Training Camp Dates, Juszczyk on 'The Insiders' 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, June 23:
New and Notable
NFL Announces 49ers 2026 Training Camp Dates, Joint Practices
With the 2026 NFL season fast approaching, the league released official training camp reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams on Monday.
McKivitz Sends Clear Message on 49ers Future: 'I Want to Be on That 10-Year Wall'
As Colton McKivitz enters his seventh season with the 49ers, he has his sights set on a milestone that represents trust and commitment to the organization: reaching the organization's 10-year wall and joining a list of names that includes legends Joe Montana and Bryant Young.
George Kittle Catches FIFA World Cup Action | Off the Field
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway, and tight end George Kittle is showing his support for Team USA. Following the 4-1 USA win over Paraguay, Kittle shared his excitement on social media tweeting "4 is good right?"
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Take a look as San Francisco 49ers players strike a pose during the team's 2026 Media Day.
Check out the best photos from practice as the 49ers enter Phase 3 of the offseason program.
View some of the best photos of the San Francisco 49ers 2026 rookie class officially signing their contracts.