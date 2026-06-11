Morning Report: Keena Turner Named to 49ers Hall of Fame, Roster Moves 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, June 11:
New and Notable
Keena Turner to Be Inducted Into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame
The San Francisco 49ers and the York family announced that LB Keena Turner will become the 34th inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame.
49ers Sign RB Sincere Mccormick to One-Year Deal; Waive RB Jordan Mims
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed RB Sincere McCormick to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived RB Jordan Mims.
George Kittle's Unexpected Advice for the 49ers Rookie Class
Entering his 10th season in the NFL, tight end George Kittle has seen plenty of rookie classes come through the San Francisco 49ers locker room. So far, the veteran has liked what he's seen from the team's 2026 draft class. During Phase 3 of the 49ers offseason program, Kittle praised the rookies for their work ethic and mature approach as they begin their NFL careers.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Check out the best photos from practice as the 49ers enter Phase 3 of the offseason program.
Take a look at the top images from Phase 2 of the offseason program.
Take a closer look inside the "Home of the Faithful," and explore the rooms, details, and memorabilia featured in the 49ers 2026 schedule release video.