Morning Report: McCaffrey Wins ESPY, Warner Ranked No. 1 by ESPN 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, July 17:
New and Notable
Christian McCaffrey Named Best Comeback Athlete at 2026 ESPYS
Congratulations are in order for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, as he was honored as the Best Comeback Athlete at the 2026 ESPYS. The ESPYS brings together all of sports biggest stars at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City to celebrate the year's best moments.
Fred Warner Claims No. 1 Spot in ESPN's 2026 Linebacker Rankings
In ESPN's annual survey of NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, the San Francisco 49ers linebacker was voted the No. 1 off-ball linebacker in the league heading into the 2026 season. The rankings are based on over 70 league voters to highlight the best players at each position right now.
Juszczyk Joins Jerry Rice, Steve Young at American Century Championship | Off the Field
The San Francisco 49ers were well represented at the 2026 American Century Championship held annually at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk made his third appearance in the celebrity golf tournament, joining longtime event participants and 49ers Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Steve Young in the 90-player field.
Videos 📽
Photos 📷
Take a look as San Francisco 49ers players strike a pose during the team's 2026 Media Day.
49ers PREP brought its Traditional Tackle Skills Camp, presented by Taube Philanthropies, to Kathleen MacDonald High School, giving young athletes the opportunity to develop their football fundamentals on the field.
49ers PREP, presented by U.S. Bank, brought together eight teams at Berean Christian High School for the annual Nike 11-On event, featuring a high-energy day of competition through a 7-on-7 passing tournament and linemen challenge.