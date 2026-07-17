Morning Report: McCaffrey Wins ESPY, Warner Ranked No. 1 by ESPN 🗞️

Christian McCaffrey Named Best Comeback Athlete at 2026 ESPYS

Congratulations are in order for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, as he was honored as the Best Comeback Athlete at the 2026 ESPYS. The ESPYS brings together all of sports biggest stars at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City to celebrate the year's best moments.

Fred Warner Claims No. 1 Spot in ESPN's 2026 Linebacker Rankings

In ESPN's annual survey of NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, the San Francisco 49ers linebacker was voted the No. 1 off-ball linebacker in the league heading into the 2026 season. The rankings are based on over 70 league voters to highlight the best players at each position right now.

Juszczyk Joins Jerry Rice, Steve Young at American Century Championship | Off the Field