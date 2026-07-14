Morning Report: 49ers Unveil Bobblehead Giveaways, Save on Ticket Fees 🗞️

49ers Announce Kittle, Juszczyk Bobblehead Giveaways; Ticket Fees Waived for Limited Time

The countdown to gameday at Levi's® Stadium is on! The Faithful can now lock in their seats at Levi's® Stadium and take advantage of a limited-time ticket offer while looking ahead to two special giveaways celebrating tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk's 10th year with the 49ers.

WR Trent Taylor Announces Retirement After Seven-Year NFL Career

Wide receiver Trent Taylor has announced his retirement from the NFL after seven years. Taylor shared the news on his personal social media, celebrating the moment alongside longtime teammate and friend TE George Kittle.

49ers Training Camp Open Practices Start July 26; Four Things You Need to Know

Football is back! The San Francisco 49ers are inviting the Faithful to get an up-close look at the team as they prepare for the 2026 season. The team will host 11 open practices of 49ers Training Camp presented by Visa at the SAP Performance Facility, located next to Levi's® Stadium in Santa Clara, beginning Sunday, July 26.

Steve Wyche Breaks Down Why 49ers Defense Could Be Among NFL's Best